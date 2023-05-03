Nell Merlino Keeps the Fire Alive
She's a legendary feminist and Labor activist, entrepreneur and creative catalyst with a burgeoning art career
If you like this piece please tap the little ❤️ above, it will help bring more cake to women everywhere
Welcome to the Womancake interview, Nell! How's your day going?
It's been a little crazy today. Tomorrow is my birthday. I have houseguests coming, and I'm launching this new workshop in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and all that starts today. But it'…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Womancake Magazine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.