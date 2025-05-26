In a house full of musicians, your ears become wily, fox-like. You can perceive stunning dimensions of sound that are unavailable to others: the overtones vibrating off a single plucked string, stacked on top of it like shimmering layers of hummingbird wings, vivid and alive. You can hear things in people’s voices when they sing, ribbons of sadness and grief, and sometimes anger, even when the song is light and friendly. You can hear the firemen in the firehouse down the block, laughing at their soggy microwave pizza, and the neighborhood cats hissing and rutting and tearing each other up in the vacant lot by the beach. You can hear variations in the waves, water music. You can hear the rain coming from miles away.

Inside your own house, where there is classical music being played day and night, you can hear through walls and around corners, and you don’t love this. It’s too much, all those secrets and lies pulsing through chords and melodies, clogging the air with fire. It scorches to the bone.

So you save up your allowance and buy some cheap headphones and a jack, and you plug into the stereo, where there are pop songs in bright, mouth-watering colors. You apply them to yourself like salve to a burn, and they work great, as long as you don’t unplug. Eventually you get a Walkman, and then everything is better better better because you can control your sonic environment, your aural realm. You busy yourself with cassette tapes and lyric sheets, tasting and sensing and feeling the world inside each song. The songs are endlessly compelling, and you carry them around inside you everywhere. When your Walkman runs out of batteries and sounds in the house become too much, you sing to yourself and find your own voice. The world is still too loud. But you adapt and survive.

The first time I put on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones I burst into tears. It was as if all my life I had been falling, and then suddenly landed on a feather-covered marshmallow. I had no idea that life could feel so soft and gentle! My gut relaxed instantly, and my brain stopped being mean. I sat down at my desk and tore through my emails, then tackled a big client project I had been dreading. The results were excellent, and rendered with a minimum of friction. Through it all the world was mercifully quiet, and I was fucking hooked!

The first pair was not unlike my old Walkman headphones. The second was much bigger, a huge pair of Bose cans that clamped over my ears like Leia’s buns. The latest pair is the Apple Pro situation, earbuds that fit so perfectly inside my ears that I can float through rivers of quiet unlike anything else I’ve ever known. When I listen to my favorite records and playlists through them, the concentration of sounds is so acute and visceral that I fall in love with music all over again.

I’ve been one with my magic headphones for more than a year, employing them for everything including work (they make my clients voices more crisp!), chores (they make podcasts more compelling!) and exercise (they make my playlist of workout bangers more bangin’!), and I’ve loved every second of it. But last week Hubs pointed out that whenever he calls to me across the house, he has to shout several times to get through. Like, at full volume. On a man as big and bearish as he is, it sounds like a genuine roar. And sometimes (often) I still don't hear him!

This may seem like something that could possibly be good for a marriage. But Hubs’ voice connects me to the world that we build and tend together, as mine does for him. I don’t want to sever the living melody between us so completely. There’s also the safety thing. I want to be available if he needs me in an emergency.

So I learned how to toggle the “noise cancellation” switch on and off. I turn it on for meditation and leave it off for everything else.

But deep down I’m grieving for my soft, silent cocoon. Nothing gold can stay, and nothing loud can stay quiet. We can’t block out the world anymore than we can cut off our own ears. We can only mute, muffle and soothe. Is that sufficient in these terrifying times? Love is people talking, laughing, fucking, singing, sometimes even arguing. Everything else is just noise.

Leave a comment

Share