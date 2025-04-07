Hi! It’s me, Alicia, Editor-In-Chief of Womancake Magazine. We’ve gained quite a lot of readers so far this year, and I’m so glad that you’re with us! Ordinarily we choose a new theme every quarter, but this year we’re working with a single one: “Increasing Older Women’s Visibility.” All of our essays, interviews, poetry, fiction and articles will touch on this theme.

We’d love to hear your story pitches! Tell us about the environment in your life where you feel the most visible, and the one where you feel the least visible, and why.

Send them to me at: womancakemag@gmail.com

Almost every Monday I write a short piece for the mag, and this one is about a phenomenon that I’ve seen everywhere on my travels, and always fills me with a combination of fear, awe, and appreciation. I don’t know what to do about this, or if anything can be done, but I think it’s worth examining as a culture.

Crows and ravens have agendas, and if you don’t know that then god help you. The other day during my post-lunch walk a crow swooped down out of nowhere and tapped my scalp with his feet. Would you believe it wasn’t my first time? Far from it, actually, because I live in a city with tons of trees and birdlife, and in Spring they’re horny and nesting and hatching, and if you accidentally come too close to a crow's nest you’re gonna get it. Some people are so afraid of this type of encounter that they’ll carry a walking stick, umbrella, or rolled-up newspaper to defend themselves against a crow attack. It’s a whole thing.

I don’t do that, but I have been known to put up the hood on my jacket if I’m walking underneath a tree in Spring. Urban animal encounters, while occasionally compelling, are not something I actively seek out. What’s that line from “Sex In the City?” A squirrel is just a rat in a cuter outfit.

SATC, of course, takes place in New York, a town with legendary animal issues. During my time there in the 90s I witnessed a ton of, let’s call them, tense situations with birds, dogs, cats, insects and rodents. Some of these are forgettable, but when the crow bopped me on my head this week I flashed back to a shocking incident that I saw the very first time I entered Central Park.

It was the fall of ‘92, a golden September afternoon between classes. I’d been accepted to theater school and was delirious with my good fortune, to be young and free and working on a dream in this wild place. I wanted to grab the city and eat it with my bare hands. The whole thing felt like living cinema, but never more than in Central Park.

I had seen the park in so many movies that I almost felt like I knew the place. I entered at my neighborhood entrance on the Upper West Side, so I could sit down in Strawberry Fields and people watch. Unfortunately everyone in New York had the same idea that afternoon, and the place was crowded with roller-bladers, sweaty joggers, stroller moms, flash-camera tourists, and fellow students, everyone thrumming and chatting and whooshing around.

It was noisy and overwhelming so I pushed further into the grounds, seeking a quieter place to sit and enjoy the day. I walked and walked, until the crowds thinned down to just a few joggers and me.

I plopped down on a bench and looked around, trying not to grin. I wanted to look like a real New York woman, my face set in a permanent expression of Don’t fuck with me, dude! I took deep breaths for awhile, listening to the city sing its late-summer song. Then the light in the park was changing, slanting across the grass, and I wanted to follow it. I stood up to leave, but a weird sound stopped me in my tracks. It sounded like blades scraping the air, a hundred angry voices clashing at once.

Around the corner came a very elderly woman. She was short and squat, dressed in a heavy, floor-length wool coat and a giant top hat. Her tiny ankles looked bowed, and she waddled slowly, lurching right and left with each unsteady step. She wore thick leather gloves and carried a huge cowhide tote bag. Above her a clump of crows circled and cawed, pushing and shoving each other, trying to get closer to her. The woman sat down on the bench across from me with a heavy sigh, catching her breath. She reached into her tote and pulled out a baggy filled with breadcrumbs, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Crows came down from everywhere, flapping and yelling like it was their last day on Earth. They swooped and dove all around her, and some came to land on her body, on her thighs and shoulders and arms, even on the top of her tall hat. She scattered more crumbs on herself and the ground around her. She became so covered with crows that it looked like she had sprouted glossy black feathers. A large crowd of people started to gather in front of the woman, but the crows were undaunted. They snacked and yelled and strutted around like they owned the place.

The old woman’s face had been largely obscured under her hat. But slowly she lifted her eyes and regarded the people all around her with an expression that still haunts me. Basking in their attention, she looked radiant, proud and happy. She looked like a woman in the middle of her own birthday party, with all the guests toasting her and wishing her well.

That was the first and last time that I saw her in Central Park. But since then I’ve observed other women in other parks, old women with bags of bird snacks and seemingly no fear. Over and over, the same pageant repeats itself. Each time the same hobbled walk, the same scattered snacks and coating of crows, the same awed expression on the faces of the crowd.

These old crow women look thirty years younger when the light of the crowd hits them. They appear to feel genuinely seen, and even appreciated. Is this what makes the whole endeavor worth it? Is this the only dedicated attention they receive in the last part of their lives? People stop and stare, then move on. They deserve so much more. Sometimes love feels like a cradle, sometimes a wave, and sometimes a soft breeze. I send love to these women, the kind that lifts them up above the crows. I thank them for their courage to be vulnerable and visible, and I pray for their health and safety. I send light to their faces, and breath to their lungs, for as long as they want to remain.

Leave a comment

Share