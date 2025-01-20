It’s come into my mind again, the question of cherishing, as it does whenever catastrophe touches people that we know and care about. Cherishing might be the highest form of human love. In its purest form it is completely free from capitalist metrics of worth and value. Anyone and anything, no matter how unworthy it may appear to others, can be held in our personal glow.

Cherishing is deeply entwined with our sense of self. We are what we cherish, or at least we believe that to be true. But like all things related to our personal identity, cherishing can also blind us to essential truths. Over time our cherishing may take on a desperate quality that doesn’t allow for natural evolution, and the cycles of life. We may no longer recognize that the object of our cherishing has changed beyond recognition, and know when it’s time to let go. Does the oyster, silky and soft as an eyelid, cherish its hardening pearl?

More to the point, and this is the thing that comes back to me over and over, how can we approach cherishing from the Buddhist perspective of non-attachment and inherent value? Is it the antithesis of those teachings, or is it the highest form of them? I grew up with people who stood on either side of these extremes, and I still don’t know where I land. The Buddhist way is the middle way, and that seems a safe bet, but I know myself, and my form of cherishing is downright ferocious, especially with living beings. Strangers don’t receive my hugs, but I will maul to breathlessness the people that I know and love.

In any case, when disaster strikes our experience of cherishing can be distorted by pure adrenaline. What the hell should we throw in our go-bags besides snacks, ID documents and first aid kits? I know, I know: photos. Images from our personal history are intensely powerful. Those of us who grew up before ubiquitous digital cameras often have troves of them. But oh god, they’re so damn fragile! When I saw the first news stories of the houses destroyed by the LA fires, my thoughts went to all those irreplaceable photographs, passed down through the ages, each one meant to be lovingly cherished.

More to the point, I thought about the women in those photos, specifically the women of previous generations. They existed in a time before gender equity was a recognized value, and their worth was largely determined in the private, domestic sphere. Being photographed would have been, if nothing else, public evidence of their existence. There were women in my family line who never learned to read or write. Pictures were everything to them, and you can see on their faces how seriously they took the opportunity to appear in light, on the tintype or card. Did they know that moment would prove to be both fleeting and eternal? The women who came before us posed so we could selfie. We owe them a lot.

Digitize your old family photos! Let’s preserve these precious images, and give them the lasting life that they deserve. You can create a digital archive, complete with names and dates if you have them. You can also put them in a digital frame that will scroll through each one. But if not, if all you have is the physical pictures, then just gaze into those women’s faces and cherish them, the women in your bones and blood, and let them radiate your own strength back to you.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As the fallout from the LA fires continues, it’s important to recognize populations who may not be getting as much attention. There are low-income service workers, like housekeepers, caregivers, gardeners and others, whose main clientele was in the wealthy areas that were decimated by the fires, and their livelihoods are suspended indefinitely. This org is giving 100% of donations to provide temporary help with their rent, food and other necessities:

