I always returned under the radar, drove past places familiar and vivid with story. What I mean by that is land-mine memory I would sneak into town into safe houses, accept clandestine welcome. What I mean by that is I avoided “home” at all costs This time I wanted to walk boldly in the comfort of middle age, arm in arm with my sisters. What I mean by sisters is not blood but chosen I wanted to stroll in nonchalance past the post-war one-story tracts. What I mean by nonchalance is many practiced years of picking locks I wanted to say in a casual way I remember that place. What I mean by that is I once ran from it in tears no money no shoes no keys no phone. I went back to the old neighborhood with my sisters. What I mean by that is: We chit-chatted in winter light about the new park gardens until the one-story houses became kindergarten desks We let December sunbeams find us let our shadows stretch long and thin, and fade let old language die of natural causes.