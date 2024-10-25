I always returned under the radar, drove past places familiar and vivid with story. What I mean by that is land-mine memory I would sneak into town into safe houses, accept clandestine welcome. What I mean by that is I avoided “home” at all costs This time I wanted to walk boldly in the comfort of middle age, arm in arm with my sisters. What I mean by sisters is not blood but chosen I wanted to stroll in nonchalance past the post-war one-story tracts. What I mean by nonchalance is many practiced years of picking locks I wanted to say in a casual way I remember that place. What I mean by that is I once ran from it in tears no money no shoes no keys no phone. I went back to the old neighborhood with my sisters. What I mean by that is: We chit-chatted in winter light about the new park gardens until the one-story houses became kindergarten desks We let December sunbeams find us let our shadows stretch long and thin, and fade let old language die of natural causes.
Discussion about this post
I too am learning the pleasures of “do-overs”. By revisiting the scenes of past abuses I am layering newer, more robust, self-determined positive memories over older events.
There may have been a violent storm there one time, but I bring the sunny day now. It’s powerful to change a local history!
Yes, it took awhile to embark on those intention-filled encounters, but they really did smother most of the bad old ‘juju’.
An example: a gorgeous campsite on a large saltwater island. It was a particularly cruel abuse scene, saved up to ruin my birthday. I returned (on my b-day too) a few years later. What I remember most isn’t just loving my new tent (still do!) but the cheeky casualness of the deer who ate my entire breakfast cantaloupe, rind and all! Beautiful thief!
I’ll be up there again soon, with extra melon along. 🦌