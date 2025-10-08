Hello to our readers in 28 countries around the world! When I started Womancake a few years ago, I decided to feature personal essays, culture roundups, and wildly inspiring interviews for women over age 40. Interviews, in particular, are my favorite thing to give you, because we can learn so much from each other. Most Womancake interviews are with women who are not in the public eye, though I’ve done a few with public figures and celebrities (including Stacy London , Soraya Chemaly and Cindy Gallop ).

But can I just tell you about my secret bucket list of high-profile women that I’d love to interview?

At the very top of that list is Christiane Amanpour, the legendary journalist and TV host. Her combination of ferocious intelligence and abundant warmth has always been deeply compelling. I see her as a goddess-like figure, who reigns over the international media landscape with ruthless compassion for those who have suffered injustice. She blows my mind, is what I’m saying!

I haven’t had the chance to speak with her (yet!), but recently, whilst scrolling through “suggested TV” on my streaming apps, I stumbled upon an Amanpour-hosted show called, “Sex and Love Around the World.” It’s a 6-part documentary in which Amanpour meets with women in 6 different cities to talk frankly about their sex lives and romantic interests. Fascinating! She also interviews noted figures who center sex and love in their work. She encounters a “rope bondage” specialist in Berlin, an activist dancer in Shanghai, transgender goddesses in New Delhi, and in Accra she revisits a young woman whom she first met as a little girl. The secret that is revealed between them is astounding, and you won’t forget it. Stream it here.

Heterogenously dense breasts are sometimes referred to by medical professionals as, “busy boobs.” I recently learned this from a woman as we waited for our mammos. If you’ve got them you probably know to seek out extra screenings, but even if you don’t there’s a great tool that can help you calculate your risk of breast cancer. This thing’s detailed, so bookmark 15 minutes to get though it: Tyer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Calculator.

Now I’m going to share something that confirms what I’ve always suspected (and maybe you, too?). According to a brand-new study, women carry a higher genetic risk of depression than men. Apparently we have 16 genetic variants, compared with men, who have only 8. Depression can be quite serious, so don’t be afraid to seek help.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: For the past 5 years I’ve been on a quest to source the best one-pot dinner recipes that adhere to all my dietary restrictions without sacrificing flavor, texture, and leftover potential. Today I’m pleased to announce that I’ve found one! I call it Green Lentil Chicken. If you don’t have a link to the times, DM me and I’ll send it to you!

