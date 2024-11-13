Hello to all our readers around the world! Today I’m bringing you a big, juicy interview with our new Beauty Editor, full of product recommendations and advice about makeup strategy. It also comes with a 20% discount on the first hour of a 2-hour virtual Makeup Bag Makeover with Shannon. She’s based in NYC but you can do your session online! Make sure to let her know you read about her in Womancake. If you live in NYC you can get 20% off your first in-person appointment (just fill out this form ).

Hi, Shannon, and welcome to the Womancake interview. How is your work day going?

Today is good. I’m filming some content for my Tiktok and my Instagram. I’m setting up for a busy couple of weeks in terms of doing facials and some Makeup Bag Makeovers.

You’re located in New York City. Will you talk a bit about how you got there, and how you chose makeup as a career?

I kind of fell into makeup as a career. I grew up in western Pennsylvania, in a very small town. My mother left when I was 10, and it was just my dad and my sister and me, and so there really wasn't a female presence. There wasn't like, my mom's makeup stash, and my big sister did not wear makeup. So it was a natural attraction [for me]. I was completely obsessed with makeup. I would read Seventeen Magazine, and I was obsessed with MTV, and I was also a theater kid, and obsessed with film and TV shows. I would just copy [makeup] all the time. I had no idea there were professional makeup artists. I didn't know that was a thing!

I went to college at the Boston Conservatory of Music, and I was a Musical Theater major, and part of that curriculum was stage makeup. And in stage makeup, we learned shadow and light, and we were able to really learn color-correction and the color wheel, and how we can really exaggerate features. And I just took to it really easily.

Then I moved to New York City in 1992 and I was waiting tables on the Upper West Side, and this woman that I waited tables with, she just said to me, “Hey, I'm going to open up a photography studio, and I'm going to start doing headshots. I love the way you do makeup. Do you want to be my makeup artist?” I was like, Wow. I [said] okay. I actually give this woman credit. She and I still work together. She gave me a micro-loan, and I went and bought a teeny, tiny little kit, and we were off and running.

Back then, shots were in black and white, so a lot of it was just again, light and shadow. That was when I realized I could make money doing something incredibly creative. I didn't want to perform on stage. It was really fun! There was almost like this return on investment. If I made people feel really confident and happy, that actually made me feel really confident and happy. The energy exchange was really incredible.

And then from there, I was like, Wow, I need more makeup for my kit. I'll go work at a makeup counter. I got a job at the best makeup counter in New York City, which was at the time, Barney's New York. It was just an amazing time in New York. It was the 90s, and it was the start of these very small makeup artist brands, and Barney's was a store that nurtured and brought in these small, little makeup companies. Back then, people would come into Barney's seeking makeup artists. So I did runway shows, I did red carpet events, I did television.

Then 9/11 happened, and right around then everything kind of got really quiet for several years, and it was fine. My kids were little, and I just sort of stepped back, but I went back into it when they were older, and it's just taken off again.

Love it! I went to school in New York City in the early 90s, and I remember Barney's was a level far above anywhere else. I had never seen makeup like that in my life, I mostly used Maybelline and Covergirl. Then I bought a Bobby Brown lipstick, and I bought some super-fancy mascara, and I was like, I'm never going back! So when you look out on the state of the beauty industry right now, what are you most concerned about, and what are you most inspired and excited by?

I think what I'm most concerned about is the beauty influencer culture. There's some good and bad with it, [and] I'm always interested, [but] I sometimes feel like they are giving reviews on products based on, you know, their 28-year-old skin. I mean, every single person has different needs. Makeup is going to look different on every single person. It's incredibly differentiated. Yes, there are GOAT products that could work for practically anyone, but I do watch these influencers, and I think to myself, I could never use that.

My oldest daughter had very bad cystic acne. And sometimes I see the world through her lens too, about how if your skin is not perfect, whether it's acne or wrinkles or sagging or whatever. The beauty influencers, [who] have a lot of influence can really leave a lot of people out.

But the positive thing is, social media is democratic, which is why I try to post my point of view. I'm going to be 56 in a couple of weeks, and I try to talk about [how] makeup is for everybody. It's not permanent. You can wash it off at the end of the day. No fear, just try it! It's so much fun. I try to help my fellow Gen-Xers to explore things and have fun with it. It’s way better than it was when I started. If you don't even like wearing makeup, you can do things to enhance [yourself] without feeling like you are engaging [with] the beauty industry.

There are a lot of people that just on principle, are like, “I am not going to partake in that, because I feel it's very the beauty standard is outrageous, and I'm just going to be natural.” Like what Pamela Anderson is doing, [and] Alicia Keys. I love people who are just going bare-faced, showing up on red carpets. But as a makeup artist, I know they probably have a little bit of tinted moisturizer on, they have a tiny bit of bronzer on.

You could just do the tiniest amounts, and it's why I categorize what I do as “glamming and grooming”, because I feel like what we're learning now from our amazing Gen Z people is that there's a spectrum in everything. There's a spectrum in sexuality, in gender and in makeup and wellness. It can be like, full-on glam, but it also could be just a little bit of grooming. I do grooming on people who are non-binary, or people [whose] gender expression is very androgynous. I do a tiny bit on them, and they feel like I've seen them. They feel a little extra, because there's just like, a tiny bit of enhancement. And that's, to me, what the beauty space is about.

Agreed! Alright, so you mentioned GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) products earlier. Will you share your personal three GOATs?

Yeah, I got one right here. I was going to say it's the Shu Uemora eyelash curler. This one is from Surat, [but] I will just say, in general, an eyelash curler. Laura Mercier’s Under Eye Brightener. It's finely milled. It's a powder. It sets concealer, it just pops the eye and it coats the lashes before you do mascara. It’s been around for a really long time, and it’s the product I consistently buy. The other one that I consistently buy is the Dior Show waterproof mascara. They have a beautiful brown. Brown mascaras are hard to find. They [also] do black. This thing is hot-flash proof, ski-proof, swim-proof, cry-proof. You have to take it off with a hardcore makeup remover. But this is what I put on brides and anyone who I know is going to cry.

So what would you say to a midlife woman who has come to a point where all of the makeup she was using, the products that she loved and depended on for years, are no longer working. They no longer look right. Where should she start? What's the next step for her?

That's what I do. It's called the Makeup Bag Makeover, and I started doing that because I realized tutorials are not enough. You have to meet people where they are. I think it begins with finding someone you can trust. If you want to elevate your makeup kit, it starts with good skin. I actually recommend [that] people find an esthetician and make her your bestie, because a lot of midlife women are realizing, like, “My skin is so dry, my skin is dehydrated, my skin is this and this and this.” Facials, good skin care or adding SPF or putting on antioxidants, these little things actually can improve skin health and the way it looks.

Get a good SPF, make sure you're cleansing your skin every night, and once you cleanse it, try doing a serum and a cream. If you can't do both, at least do a cream. And make sure that you're reading labels. Be very careful about things that say “brightening” and “exfoliating,” like you're putting chemicals on your face and it actually could damage [your skin].

I would love it if there were, like, a bunch of Gen X makeup artist women out there, but there are amazing people on Instagram, makeup artists at a certain age that will talk about, how do you put eyeliner when your eyes start drooping? Which concealer should you wear when you're getting the under eye wrinkles and all that stuff? I hashtag everything with Gen X.

Also, I think it's great if you are in a grocery store or at Target or something, and you see a woman who is your age and their makeup looks great, go up and [ask] “What is that?”

I do that all the time. That's how I found the best lip product I've ever used. What is? Which is, it's the RMS beauty lip serum. I have a lot of lip real estate, like, there's an enormous amount of lips on my face, and they tend toward dryness. I can't use a lot of products, because they dry me out like crazy, and then I'll get, like, itchy. It's very bad. But this stuff is amazing. It's light as a feather. The color payoff is beautiful. It never dehydrates my lips. I just gave a four-hour training at a great big corporate conference and I was amazed at how well it stuck.

I have a lot of makeup on right now, and I know that a lot of women don't want to wear a lot of makeup. But what I find out in my Makeup Bag Makeovers is women will be like, “Show me how I can pop on a Zoom meeting and not disappear, or how I can just go to the grocery store and feel really confident.” But also, “Show me how to do a cat eye!” They want the different tiers, because at the end of the day I think [we] want the tools to know how to play with makeup, feel good about it, so at a wedding or whatever, they can maybe do the cat eye and be like, feeling themselves.

I definitely feel that way, I want to show up looking my best whenever possible. All right, I'm going to pivot to some Womancake questions now. Our brand-new quarterly theme is, “The Little Things.” Will you share a little thing that is an aggravation in your day, and a little thing that is a source of joy in your day?

The first thing that comes up is the way that my clients, I'm just going to speak specifically to women who come in for facials, there is a lot of self-deprecation. It happens in the makeup chair too. But when it comes to facials, there's a vulnerability. And you know, women are getting undressed, and I'm laying hands on them, and before I do that, I like to have a nice conversation with them to sort of feel where they are. What are they bringing into the room? A lot of women immediately get ahead of judgment, like, “I don't want you to judge me, so I'm going to judge myself.” It fills me with a lot of sadness, because I think that that is a chronic issue. “Oh, my skin is so terrible, and I'm so wrinkly, and I'm so ugly and I'm so this, and you're just gonna hate me because all I use is Dove soap.” They think that I'm judging them, and it’s a consistent thing that people do when they come in. I just think that that's an issue in general, the way women judge themselves. The best thing about it is at the end of the facial, how beautiful they feel, how refreshed, how deeply they rested.

I feel that giving these people a safe space where they can decompress, allows them to rest in such a deep way that when they get off the table, you can just feel it in their energy. They look at their face in the mirror, and it's a turnaround. It's like, “I love the way I look. I look so amazing, I feel amazing!” There is a shift that's almost a transformation. And I love transformations, I really do.

I think we could all use more of that feeling. Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

Every day I look at myself in the mirror, in my eyes, I take space for myself. That goes back to being a young kid who was obsessed with makeup. I always check in with myself, even if I'm running to the gym and I'm not even wearing any. I'm putting on my SPF, I'm putting on my eye cream, you know, I'm making sure I don't have bedhead, but it's eye-to-eye with myself.

Another thing that I do consistently is I do Alice Mushroom Chocolates, and I do Ryze mushroom coffee. That is a wellness practice that has helped me post menopausally with brain fog, with energy. They're not hallucinogenic at all, these are just mushrooms for brain health, energy and all that. I've been doing it for a while now, and it is a wellness practice that has really changed things.

The other thing is the night ritual, before bed, it's a big deal. Washing my face, putting on my skincare. I take a shower at night too. There is something about getting into bed completely clean. I do feel like not going into bed with New York City on me! It's gross. If I would do an honorable mention, it's probably just working out, going to the gym and giving myself time. That is also a post-menopausal ritual that has changed my life as well.

What is your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

Chip and dip. Cape Cod Salt and Vinegar chips with hell of a good dip. French onion. It’s so 80s. When I was growing up, chip and dip was the thing, and it's my white-trash roots. I don't give a crap. It is my favorite.

Do you have a favorite power song that we can add to our Power Songs playlist?

Oh, my God, there's so many. REM’s “I Believe.” That song is all about youth power. It's a song you can pogo to.

How does wisdom manifest at this stage in your life?

I think it's when I'm talking to women of all ages who feel really unseen. I hate the word invisible, I am kind of pushing back on the invisibility conversation. I will say “not seen.” And I feel like being present, listening, fully acknowledging and then being able to offer some sort of support. It happens, like I said, when people come in for facials or makeup or brows, and conversations start. But it also can happen with my daughters. It happens with my sisters. It happens with my husband, like there’s a certain type of something [that] clicks on when I detect a little bit of vulnerability coming through in somebody. And maybe if I acknowledge and kind of offer my two cents, it's going to make their flicker a little stronger and go into a flame.

Beautiful, we can all do that for each other. Will you share anything about your perimenopause or menopause experience that you feel would be helpful to a woman who is going through it?

Sleep naked, sleep naked, sleep naked! I know many people are not comfortable with this, but if you get hot at night, the clothing is just too much, and there’s something about how your body temperature regulates. You take a shower before bed every night, no matter what cool down your body temperature. Slip into your bed, cotton sheets, no clothes, your body temperature regulates better. It was life-changing for me.

The other thing is, all of it is real. The pain in your shoulder, the paranoia, the strange tooth issues that you've never had before, like everything is connected. What I say to people is the on-ramp to being childbearing was a long one, and I learned this really by watching my daughters go through puberty. I was like, wow, the symptoms started really early! They didn't bleed for years, but symptoms started years before bleeding. So that's the on ramp. The off ramp is going to take years. You are literally shutting down a system that is built to bear children, although I do not believe that that's what we all have to do. I'm just saying it’s a huge process. So I think acknowledging it, talking about it, including your sons, your daughters, your brothers, your fathers, anybody who's in your life, you have to talk about it, because we are not going to change a damn thing unless everybody's on board. I was lucky. My mom talked about it, my sisters talked about it, and I talk about it constantly, but there are little tips and tricks that you can do to make it more bearable, and one of them is talking about it and having a community.

I completely agree. I'm trying to do that with Womancake, and I ask every guest if they’ll speak about their meno-experience. Alright, lastly we're going to talk about some pop culture. Will you share a book, movie, podcast, TV, show, magazine, anything you're really into right now?

Oh, my God, I'm into “The Golden Bachelorette.” So embarrassed to admit it. I never watched The Bachelor in my life, but I'm actually really interested in this topic, because I'm going to be 56 soon. The Golden Bachelorette, she's 61 or whatever, but I listen to my friends who are in their 50s and they're divorced and they're trying to find a partnership. So I actually am really interested in this space, it's more interesting to me than 20-year-olds dating.

Don't be embarrassed, pop culture is all about fun!

Fair enough. I just read [Miranda July’s] “All Fours” with a book club, and, you know, I felt like some of it was problematic. I don't know if I'm obsessed with it, but that was the last book that I read. And then, for movies, I'm a movie buff. I watch freaking everything, and so I think it's Turner Classic Movies.

Have you seen “The Substance” yet?

No, have you?

No, I don’t like horror, violence or gore. It's never been my genre, it's too reactive for me. I've been reading a lot of reviews of the movie, and it seems very compelling I don't know.

Yeah, it's not my genre, either, I'd rather watch “Practical Magic.”

Oh God, I love that movie!

Shanon can be found via her website . You can book a virtual Makeup Bag Makeover on her site, and to get your 20% discount on the first hour of the session, make sure to mention that you read about her on Womancake! If you live in NYC you can get 20% off your first in-person appointment (just fill out this form ).

