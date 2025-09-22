Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
4d

Here's to another 30 years and more. Keep up the great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alicia Dara and others
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
3d

I LOVE this story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture