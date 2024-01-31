Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
Jan 31, 2024

This is such a fantastic interview--I love her nuanced take on all the issues in play and that really draws from the entire toolkit to serve midlife women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alicia Dara and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture