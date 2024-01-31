Hello, Dr. Suzanne, and welcome to the Womancake interview! How is your workday going so far?

Insane, but good. The sun is shining, I'm working from home.

You're located in LA, correct?

I am in LA.

You are a board-certified gynecologist, and you are an integrative medicine physician. You are a regular on the Drew Barrymore show, and you're universally respected across your field. As a menopause specialist, when you look at the whole Menoverse right now, what are you most concerned about, and what are you most inspired by?

What I'm most concerned about is I think that [for] many of us who are in this space, it can be a little bit of an echo chamber, and I want to make sure that we are not forgetting that there are still a huge number of people who are not getting access to good information or to care. I mean, I think those of us who are both actually seeing patients clinically, and involved in sort of social media influencer stuff, I think we are aware of that, in general. But I think it's easy also to think Oh, everybody's talking about it now, [so therefore] everybody has access. And that's really not accurate.

This sort of leads to something that I think is a positive thing that I'm inspired by. I think that the telehealth organizations, look, they can only do so much, but they are doing a decent job of filling in the gaps. Now, here's the bigger problem and the thing that I'm more concerned about, and it's actually turning out to be one of my big focuses going forward: women who look like me and you are going to get what they need. We always do. And I've been involved in a lot of events that serve women that look a lot like you and me, educated middle-class and white. There are a lot of other women out there who are not getting served, either who don't have access, who don't have insurance, who are living below the poverty line who are working multiple jobs, who are women of color, who have a different experience, both with menopause, and just in the world.

I think that as things get more and more monetized, a lot of these people aren't gonna get served, because it's not going to make other people money. So that's a really big problem. I do think there are a lot of people in this space who are trying to address that, and who do understand that. I can go on and on and on where I feel the gaps are, [for example] we don't have enough research dollars devoted to it. We don't have enough people practicing menopause medicine. But what people don't really understand is, it's not just an education gap. It's an it's an insurer gaps, because if the Centers for Medicare services, they set the rates for the insurance companies, if they don't move toward what's called “values-based care”, and compensation, you [the] Menopause Society can pump out 5 million new grads from their certification program, and [graduates] are all going to go into cash-only practices. So having policy directives aimed at changing the much bigger system of how we deliver health care in this country [has] to happen if we really want to see a shift, or we're just going to be doing the same thing.

The intersectionality of it all is a big unaddressed issue, thank you for bringing that up. I have a question for you from the Womancake community. Some have noticed that they are experiencing a spike in mental-health challenges that have, up until now, been manageable, things like intermittent anxiety and seasonal depression. But here in midlife, there really seems to be quite a spike in symptoms. Everyone is very confused about whether or not that is something that HRT can actually help with, or if they should be seeking other kinds of medication, or other kinds of remedies or resources. Do you have any advice about that?

I'm going to answer the question in a way that may not satisfy people, but I'm not here to satisfy people, I'm here to educate people. I think the problem is multifactorial. Mental health is never one thing. One of the things that's very interesting to me is that now in the last year, [patients] are no longer offended by me bringing up perimenopause. The women 10 years younger than me, even a year ago, were like What? And now they're coming to me with all sorts of questions, which is fantastic. We know that what happens also is the pendulum swings, right? So now everything is perimenopause, everything is hormones. I get it, but that's not how we work. It's reductive to think that we are only hormonal, right? Hormones are chemical messengers. They all talk to each other and talk to body parts, basically. They include things like insulin and thyroid, and your adrenal hormones and testosterone. So it's really not so simplistic.

Some mental health issues are happening [during perimenopause]. There's definitely a hormonal component, we definitely see something shifting in life, and we also see that women who are not using hormone therapy appear to have bigger issues with mental health. How, however, I think it'd be, again, reductive, to ignore the fact that you're getting to a point in your life where you're exhausted, you're fed up the pressure on you from every area of your life, whether it's your family pressures, [for example] sandwiched between kids and older parents. Working, long term relationships, not being in a relationship, whatever it is, people can only take so much. The world is also a very stressful place right now. There's a lot of uncertainty, politically, financially, climate, so to say, Oh, hormone therapy is going to fix that, is crazy. My issue becomes when people don't have the larger container addressed.

So I want people to use whatever tool in the toolkit works best for them at that time, it may not be the tool that they continue to use. Sometimes you have a home project, and the hammer and the nail is what you need. But if you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Sometimes you have to put the hammer down, and now you need a screwdriver. And this is a large toolkit. Yes, perimenopause is the container or menopause is the container. [If] you do have marital issues, work stress, health issues, sleep issues, hormones may help. Antidepressants may help, meditation may help, rest may help. My biggest objection as a menopause expert, and as just a woman, is people coming to me on antidepressants that may be working, but nobody said to them, Look, I'm going to offer you antidepressants but I want you to understand that this is a larger issue probably going on with you. That's a very different conversation. Because [otherwise] that's not informed consent. I'm not saying don't write this script for the antidepressant. [But ] don't write it without saying, Hey, I think you're perimenopausal, and that's why this mood disorder is rearing its ugly head.

So would the other option, other than antidepressants, be HRT?

Not for everybody. It really depends. In early perimenopause, where people [still] have really regular cycles, what I tend to see a lot is people will start getting this wild PMS. Maybe they never had it before, maybe it was for two or three days. Now it's 10 days. [When] your cycles are really irregular, and it's for three weeks at a time, that is clearly related to hormonal changes, [but] hormones may or may not help. Sometimes it does. I have some patients who are like, Look, this is so disruptive. Thank you for the explanation, [but] I need the Lexapro. Some people want to do Chasteberry, because it has been shown to potentially increase your own body's production of progesterone in the second half of the cycle. Is that going to work for everybody? No. Some people want to be on progesterone the second half of the cycle, sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't work. Sometimes it works for six months, and then it stops working. I get the frustration, this idea that we are fixed, This is who I am, this is what I do, this is how I respond. And then it changes again, because it changes your whole life. I think we just have to let go of this idea that we are controlling things.

Thank you, that was illuminating! The theme of our quarterly issue of Womancake is, “Life-Changing Books”. Will you share one of your favorites?

I remember my seventh grade teacher saying to me, I really hope you're going to read these again when you're older, all the Bronte sisters, all that stuff. And I would think that those probably sweeping, historic, you know, romantic novels had a huge influence on me, which has nothing to do with what I'm doing today, obviously. But these were stories of women living their own experience, actually. Some of the Jane Austen novels, too. I'm almost finished with “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”, which is a Lisa See book, which is in a way sort of similar. It absorbs you into China and a circle of women, a woman who is a Chinese doctor, in the 1600s or something, and it's amazing.

Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

I try to do them every day. That doesn't always happen perfectly, but I definitely get outside, whether I walk or I exercise. I do try to meditate and or write in a gratitude journal. It's not a huge [amount], just a couple of things. On a daily basis, it's really important to be present, and get out of my head.

What is your favorite guilty pleasure?

Anything with chocolate. I love ice cream. I've been really digging into some Trader Joe's dark chocolate covered pretzels recently.

How does wisdom manifest for you at this stage of your life?

I think I'm in a really interesting place. There's the inner knowing, and really being connected to my own experience, truly listening to my gut instinct, my perception of things, and really using that to guide my decision making. For me wisdom is trusting it, and knowing that that person in there knows what she is talking about. I'm very extroverted. The work I do is taking care of other people, educating on social media, and on TV. It's really satisfying to have this thing that is only for me, but also directing me outward.

The other part of the wisdom thing for me is viewing myself in a lineage of wisdom traditions, where my role in life, and on the planet, is to share that wisdom, to help others on their journey, whether that's with their health journey, whether that's as a mentor as a teacher. There is a tradition of wise older women, guiding the tribe. And that is not about power at all, it's about sharing and serving. And that is really gratifying. It's really beautiful.

What is an aspect of your character that you’ve grown to love, and one that you still struggle with?

I think I've just grown to love myself in general. I've been very perfectionistic, and wanting to present a certain way. And, you know, a lot of things have happened in my life that kind of busted that down for me, [like] getting cancer, getting divorced, just having failures and coming back from that.

I think the thing I've struggled with is the perfectionism. Also, I think when I was younger, I was very feisty, very fiery. I actually like that about me in some ways, but it definitely got me into trouble when I was younger, because I didn't balance it enough with the, just listen, observe, be present thing. One of the things that I've shared with people recently, especially since I'm just really in menopause now, I'm gonna be 58 in a couple of weeks, [is that] I'm way more chill without all those hormones. I did not even realize how much my cycle affected me, and I have to say, I'm so thrilled to not be affected by it. I could not miss it less.

What would you say to a woman who is going through a similar cancer experience, that comes from your hindsight and your wisdom?

Don't feel rushed into decision making. I think people, understandably, are really freaked out and traumatized. And I think in the service of ending that feeling of discomfort, they want to make decisions fast and have it done, as if it's really going to feel any better. It's really not, it's it's just going to suck and you will get through it. But when you make decisions, real rapid fire, when they're not really an emergency, there's a difference between urgency and emergency.

When I was diagnosed, one of the things that slowed me down against my will was that I had genetic testing done. This was 10 years ago, and for some reason, it took much longer than expected. My treatment was being guided by the genetic results, so I had to sit on that for a month. [But] because of that I slowed things down and I got more opinions, and I looked at my diet and all these other things that people now do routinely. I see this all the time in my patients with breast cancer, which is what I had. I tell them, Take a beat, I know you're scared and I know you're uncomfortable, but you're not going to die of this disease in the next three weeks. Just please make sure you've investigated and gotten more than one opinion.

Good advice, thank you. Lastly, will you share a podcast, TV show, movie or piece of culture that you’re currently enjoying?

I've been binge watching “Indian Matchmaker”. Love it. Obsessed. I also have been watching something called, “High on the Hog”, which is phenomenal. It’s a short Netflix series. It looks at the history of African American culture via cuisine, and history in the United States via cuisine. It’s just so moving to me. I'm a big fan of all of the HGTV terrible home makeover. My new thing I've decided this year, I want to learn how to refinish furniture. Well, I mean, I'm a surgeon, so I like working with my hands.

This interview has ben edited for length and clarity.

You can find Dr. Suzanne via her website, and you can also grab a copy of her book, “The Menopause Bootcamp”.

