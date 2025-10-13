I keep track of my stuff, and I rarely lose it. But recently I lost my glasses and it triggered a massive existential crisis, until I remembered that perimenofog happens to us all, and I gave myself a break and ate some carbs.

I speak French but not as well as I used to. So whenever I watch French movies I turn on subtitles, but I don’t always need them. In fact, sometimes I can find discrepancies between what the subtitles say and what the characters actually said, and dans ces moment je suis super content de moi ;)

I constantly bedevil my husband with weird word puns that I make up myself (a recent gem: What do you call a group of gangster perfumers? Goodsmellas!).

I don’t drink, and I don’t like bars even though I had to perform in them for years back when I was a working musician. I don’t like the entire culture around alcohol, and I actively avoid people that center it in their lives. I’d like more people, especially women, to recognize how addictive it is, and how much damage it can do to our bodies and minds.

I have good table manners, but I could eat an entire roast chicken with my bare hands. Like, down to the bare bones. (Caveat: it has to be made with olive oil, not butter!)

I still wear midrise skinny jeans, but I never show my midriff. Ever! Even my bathing suits are one-piece. This is kind of a shame because I have a truly gorgeous belly button, a perfect innie like the old Hollywood movie stars.

I love riding on the back of motorcycles. Gripping someone with my arms and thighs, feeling the warm beast rumbling beneath us, open air whooshing by. But I don’t do it now because safety. Also, the people (mostly men) in my life who used to ride have largely retired from doing it. But I’ll tell you this: when I’m an old woman in the final days of my life, I’ll be thinking back on how much I loved it when I was young.

I regard music as food, as medicine, and as the air I breathe, but I haven’t had much time to play my guitars in the past few years. Mostly I listen to music when I’m working out or cooking. I sing a lot when I’m cooking, actually. I love 80s pop, rock, dance and hip hop songs more than all others AND I DON’T CARE WHAT YOU THINK! Also, I love to dance and I’m good at it, and I can get any dance floor started. But I don’t enjoy it nearly as much if I don’t know the songs and can’t sing along. So gimme some classic 80s or I won’t come to your party.

I hate astrology, and I think it’s taken on way too much power in our culture. There is no mercury retrograde according to scientists, and now more than ever, I prefer to be rooted firmly in science. That’s not to say that I’m completely anti-woo. It’s more like a frequency that I dial into occasionally, to see what’s happening out there. But I don’t let woo stuff dictate my life.