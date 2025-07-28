Here is a secret nobody knows: all my life I’ve dreamed of finding a signature perfume. Why is the concept so compelling? I only know what I feel, that it lives down in the dark but fertile intersection of identity, vanity and hope. The first two are obvious hooks, but the last is the sneakiest and most seductive. It is the hope of living beyond the span of my time on earth, beyond death. If our surviving loved ones can summon our memory through scent, are we not still alive?

Humans have been intentionally scenting ourselves since the beginning of time. Our brains evolved to respond emotionally to scent, including during spiritual and religious rituals. We need scent to ferry us across the threshold from our ordinary reality to one that is transcendent, expansive, and even divine. Incense, resins, herbs and flowers all have pride of place in this realm.

But perfume, real perfume, rules the taxonomy of our most intimate personal memories. You know what I mean: take a sniff of your grandmother’s favorite and get whipsawed by nostalgia for her fierce embrace. Your ex-lover wore one that you have to actively avoid or you’ll be knocked back into a bad era. As a child I was once 10 feet from Princess Diana, and she smelled like a summer afternoon in Heaven, and every time I catch a whiff of that scent I see her flushed and shiny face again, glowing out from under her feathery hairdo.

So I found one, my own perfume. Yay! I read about it in an article about the top perfumes of all time. The description was something like, “A trio of heady vanillas with a fresh lash of herbaceous lavender.” The name was pure magic: Goddess. I ordered a tiny sample and counted the days till it arrived. At night I dreamed of bathing in its power to charm, then rising up from the bath with golden rays streaming from my skin, radiating love and positivity in all directions.

Five afternoons later, the sample arrived in a tiny glass bottle with an even tinier stopper. As I opened the thing I dropped the tiny top on the floor of the bedroom, and it bounced here and there before landing on my foot. I foot-mopped the floor and put the bottle back together, setting it on the bathroom counter, intending to return to it after I’d finished some chores around the house.

By the time I got back the invisible, innocent scent particles had turned demonic. As I opened the bedroom door a giant wave of them hit me in the face, and I staggered backward in a sudden panic. Hubs can’t stand strong smells, and the thought that I had accidentally unleashed this assault on our sacred, scentless space was unbearable.

I ran to the cleaning supplies and grabbed three or four, hoping some combination of them would erase the damage. I got down on my hands and knees and scrubbed the floor as hard as I could, periodically rinsing with lemon juice, which the internet said might assist the process. The floor certainly looked cleaner than ever before.

But it was all for nought. Holy shit, the smell lingered for days! At night we turned up the air purifier as high as it could go and gritted our teeth, until at last the weather warmed enough to open the windows and liberate us from our misery. The scent faded begrudgingly, and Hubs forgave me, but I vowed not to make the same mistake ever again.

How do people live with the ceaseless stench of these massive perfumes? The amount I spilled on the bedroom floor was minuscule, a few molecules, and it nearly killed us. But I see women in chic department store perfume counters shpritzing themselves again and again. Maybe over time they become nose-deaf, no longer able to perceive the evidence of their crime. Or maybe it’s a deliberate provocation, meant to dominate others, the way animals mark their territory. Beast mode perfumery.

In any case, I don’t know what I was thinking when I ordered the little bottle. It wasn’t until I spilled it that I remembered something crucial about love, namely that in a domestic relationship, whatever happens to you also happens to the other. Whatever you scent yourself with will end up all over them.

So my long-cherished dream about lingering in the minds (noses?) of my loved ones long after death has died. Well, not completely. I forgot that I’ve always loved a certain other vanilla perfume, one with a much quieter scent profile that has never given me a single headache. I used to wear it when I performed onstage in bands, and I wore it on the first few dates with Hubs. I still have that bottle. I could apply it more often, I suppose. But it’s so soft and quiet, you have to lean in close to get a whiff. Maybe I should just go back to my childhood habit of dabbing vanilla extract on my pulse points. I loved it, but it often made people ask if I had cookies in my pockets. Hubs would like that, actually, a perpetual atmosphere of baked goods. A gentle reminder that life is still sweet.

Do you have a signature perfume? How long have you worn it? What do you love about it?

