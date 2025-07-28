Womancake Magazine

Catherine Hiller
20h

"Nose-deaf" is a great phrase and applies to most men!

Also: I received a Mother's Day gift, a certificate to go to Perfumology that I haven't redeemed yet. You go in and with their help create your own perfume. Maybe there's a Perfumology near you!

Jennifer Silva Redmond
1d

I love this post. The reality of a dream and the dream itself. My mom wore White Shoulders and the scent still conjures her for me.

My signature perfume has changed. For years it was Chloe, but then I discovered Laila by Geir Ness (named for his mom!). I have been wearing it for twenty years.

Laila is light but not all all powdery...it is made from Norwegian mountain flowers, no kidding. And Geir, the men's cologne is even better. Russel wears that and it's absolutely fabulous.

