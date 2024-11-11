Hello, beloved readers. It’s me, Alicia, the Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Womancake. I’m sure you know what today’s essay is all about. In the wake of the election results, I’ve been feeling alternate waves of grief, rage, anxiety and fear. It has felt like a death, and although I knew it was possible, I hoped with all my being that it would not take place.

Somehow I made it through the deep grief stage, and now I’m thinking hard about how to meet this moment, and how I can best serve my wonderful Womancake community. You are so full of fire and wisdom and love and strength, and it’s an honor to be with you through whatever comes next. I love you very much!

I’ve decided to draw on a deep strength of my own, which is coaching. As a coach I help high-level career women find their Power Voice, so they can advocate for their hard work and make maximum impact in their careers. I teach specific communication strategies, but I also work on mindset techniques, and that is what I’m going to give you right now. Mindset is a crucial life skill, especially during times like these. A powerful mindset can transform the way we do literally everything, and make us much more effective. For the record, I believe this one I’m going to share could be extremely helpful, maybe even game-changing.

First of all, I just want to remind us that in the wake of such a devastating event, it is completely natural to feel a deep sense of loss. All of our hard work feels in vain, our hopes feel vanquished, and our sense of the future feels quite dark.

It’s also normal to experience feelings of lack and scarcity. There is no denying that we came up objectively short, and that can trigger deep survival issues that throw us into a highly anxious, dysregulated or depressed state.

But here is where the treasure of transformation can take place.

Rather than coming from a place of lack, and feeling that we don’t have enough of what it takes to get through this time, we can flip the script entirely and employ an abundantly resourced mindset. This is a kind of deep trust in yourself, a connection to your internal resources like core skills, strengths and wisdom. You trust that you can draw from them anytime, in any situation. You also trust that you can find the external resources you need to get through anything that comes your way.

Think of it like this: when you get into a crisis in your hometown, such as your car breaking down on the freeway, or forgetting to bring your wallet to a restaurant, or accidentally breaking some law and ending up in jail, you have abundant resources to draw from. You’ve got friends and family to reach out to, you’ve got access to familiar local resources, and you probably have a few outstanding favors that you can call in for help. Also, you know the city very well, its rhythms and moods, and you're at ease there. You’ll get through this.

But if you get into that type of crisis in a foreign city where you don’t speak the language, that’s an entirely different situation! You have to scramble for help, and you don’t know how to get what you need or who to trust to help you get it. You can’t make good decisions because your nervous system is severely dysregulated. Everything is strange, and you feel lost in an unfamiliar maze with no end in sight.

Having an abundantly resourced mindset is like carrying your hometown around with you wherever you go. Again, it is a deep trust in yourself and your ability to meet any challenge. But remember, that doesn't mean that you’ll do it all on your own! It means that you’ll stay calm and regulated, and identify all kinds of help that is around you. You might even make new connections that continue to enrich your life going forward.

I understand that this mindset might be more attainable if all your basic needs are covered, and you’re living a life that is genuinely abundant. For those of us with that privilege, we can help increase resources for others who are more vulnerable (I’ve included a list below).

In any case, staying stuck in scarcity mode isn’t going to help us. It will only make us more stingy and guarded, and prone to blaming others for circumstances that are beyond their control. This is, at least partially, how America got to its current state.

So I implore us to stay in an abundantly resourced mindset, so we can be solution-focused in powerful ways. Let’s also be grateful for all that we have, and be extra generous with others. We need each other more than ever. If we turn our backs on others we are exactly what this recently elected government thinks of us. I don’t accept that, and I don’t think anyone should! The future we want is inside us. Let’s be generous with its power, and put it into action right now.

Here are some national community orgs that do great work:

-The Abortion Care Network supports indie clinics nationwide.

-Indigenous Women Rising supports abortion and healthcare for indigenous women nationwide.

-Sister Song supports and amplifies the voices of women of color, especially in the South, in service of reproductive justice for all.

-The Local Media Foundation supports the sustainability of local media.

-Search by your zipcode to find a GoFundMe in your community.

-Donate to a local Free Pantry in your area.

-Donate good clothing to your local Dress for Success.

-Match your skills and volunteer at a local venue.

Will you share links to your favorite local or national community orgs, and tell us why you love them?

