Its effects are wonderful, expansive, powerful, but it does not behave the way you might think. For one thing, it doesn’t always respond to hard work. You can put your back into it, armed with your best intentions, but to no avail. For another, it tends to reject attempts to fake your way through it, although there are people who seem to get away with this crime. Lastly, it is sensitive to neglect and has to be constantly nurtured and maintained. Many people are not up for this, but once you’ve experienced its full power you can’t ever forget it. I’ve met plenty of people who are haunted by having known it, and then lost it. In any case, the fact of its being is simple and devastating: you won’t find it until you co-create it.

I know harmony in the marrow of my bones. I was born to a family of classical musicians and began singing in choirs when I was 7 years old. I’ve sung in 2-,3-,4-,5-,6-,8-, and 10-part harmony, all those separate parts stacked like layers of waves, crashing through rehearsal halls and concert venues. I’ve made 11 records of original music, composing and singing my own harmonies in the recording studio for many of them. I’ve played and sung in rock bands professionally, and I founded an award-winning close-harmony duo that performed in venues big and small. I’ve got harmony parts for myriad pop songs stored in my brain, and I can still sing them anytime, anywhere.

On good days harmony thrums in my blood and boosts my mood, giving me energy to help others in all the ways I can. On bad days it finds me at night when I’m lying in my bed, raw and exhausted from the human experience. It holds me and rocks me just a little, vibrating in my throat while I sing myself to sleep.

Harmony is a powerful healer. It regulates your nervous system, calming and soothing you when you’ve had a shock, or invigorating your spirit when you’ve been down. It might even be able to change the world, and in my life I’ve known moments where I could swear that was happening. Here I will confess that as a member of Generation X, ideas like that make me tremble on the edge of cynicism. But I don’t like that place. It is supremely limiting, and at this point in my life I want to feel utterly unlimited.

To sing in harmony is to flow beyond your own boundaries and blend your being with another. Once you connect to the experience, it feels instinctual, even primal, like an ancestral memory that goes right back to the origin of our species. Humans evolved to sing in harmony with each other. What you can create in the blending could only be described as magic. Forget about the sound for a moment. The feeling of singing in harmony with others is like wading into a deep, warm river, whose current lifts you up and carries you far beyond where you thought you could go.

There is also an element of surrender involved in this process, which can feel supremely vulnerable. The best harmony singing happens when you merge so deeply with the collective experience that you forget everything else, including your singular identity. When this happens you may have a moment of fear, but it passes as you recognize the power of what is actually happening.

Stay in it long enough and you can reach a place of pure devotion. Harmonizing with other singers is a kind of spiritual encouragement, as if you are saying over and over, Listen to this beauty, and understand that we are all capable of working together to bring more of it into the world.

I am a good lover because I know harmony. I am a good friend and partner and coach and artist, and this is because I value the action of attunement so highly. Harmony singers have to attune their voices to each other’s pitch, volume, tone and rhythm in order to create maximum magic. Attunement is also a function of personal affect, whereby we can sense each other's moods and emotions, and adjust our own accordingly. I can do this very quickly with other human beings, and it is a key strength in everything I do.

I also know what disharmony feels like, and so do you. When it happens you have two choices: walk away, or attune with them and work toward harmony. Sometimes you have to do the former for a while, until a chance for the latter appears.

Occasionally I’ve been dead wrong. I’ve been shocked by ones that seemed solidly harmonious but devolved into disharmony, and I’ve also been astounded by the powerful harmony that resulted from situations that started with complete dissonance. In my experience you’re lucky to find a few people and situations with whom you can co-create a natural, sustainable harmony. Stick with them, and fight off all threats to their existence.

Harmony also has a dark side. It can be used as a weapon of toxic positivity. Urgent needs can get swept aside in favor of maintaining a harmonious state. Some people intentionally misuse harmony for that purpose. But even when enacted with good intentions, too much harmony can also lead to something I call “smooth sailing syndrome,” whereby life becomes so frictionless that you are no longer learning or growing. This may seem mundane or even enviable, but it can be fatal. If you stop growing, your spirit stops living. Spiritual deadness is unacceptable.

What we need is healthy harmony, and it comes down to a regular habit. Again, harmony is a co-creative process. We can do it with others in our various relationships, and we also do it with ourselves, with our own lives, as we struggle with our personal challenges and hopefully reconcile with our faults and failings.

Our country has reached a frightening place. I’m not talking specifically about the election results, but rather what the larger political landscape reflects, the ongoing divide that continues to erode trust between us. I don’t know how to talk about this subject in a way that encompasses its full impact on our lives and relationships, the shattered connections, the disharmony that keeps getting louder and louder. I have felt it in my own community, in my own life, and it has shocked me to the core. I don’t feel at all like singing.

It’s hard to imagine how we’ll create harmony from this mess. The fact that half of our country threw their full electoral weight behind a madman and all his horrible, violent plans has woken me up in a much deeper way than ever before. I now understand that we never had much authentic, healthy harmony in the first place. This is an important lesson, and I don’t want to forget it.

But I can’t give up on harmony as a remedy. I don’t know how! I don’t want the counterfeit kind that obscures pain with fake goodwill. I want the kind that is sweet, raw and genuinely healing, the kind that blows us all open. In love, in dreams, in work and life, I still believe we can find it. My voice is tired, and I’m sure yours is too. But I think if we do it softly and regularly every day, if we make it a habit to move toward each other and encourage each other’s voices, we might be able to get there. Devotion is a stamina of faith. Harmony is a habit of connection. We need plenty of both to get out of this mess.

