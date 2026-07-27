Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ali's avatar
Ali
2dEdited

Alicia, I was deep in the grunge adjacent visual arts scene at the same time. We probably crossed paths! COCA

Reply
Share
Yi Xue's avatar
Yi Xue
2d

I am going to watch “The Piano” tonight. 🙂

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Dara · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture