Hi. I’m pausing my usual Power Voice for Midlife Women essay today. I’m going through some stuff, and it’s taking a lot of my focus.

But OK, assuming that this won’t last, I’m thinking about leading a “Power Voice for Midlife Sex” workshop, just for the Womancake community. I’m gonna draw on my background as a Planned Parenthood volunteer, my career as a Power Voice coach for Executives, and my experience as a life-long sex-haver. Here’s the pitch:

POWER VOICE FOR MIDLIFE SEX: A workshop for women of a certain age. Sex is natural, sex is good/ Not everybody done it, but everybody should! If you know these lyrics, you are George Michael-approved for this event. Learn how to engage your Power Voice so you can experience greater pleasure and connection (with yourself or anyone else) during sex. Using a combination of somatic exercises and mindset techniques, you can take yourself exactly where you want to go. Includes technique demonstrations, informational and resource materials, and questions/answers.

Are you interested? (Very short anonymous survey below):

Start Survey

Much appreciated! Now here are 8 things that are getting me through this particular moment:

Going to the movies IN A FUCKING THEATER. Hubs and I hadn’t been to a movie theater in 8 years!! I know!! We stopped before the Pandemic because the seats were problematic for our back issues. But last weekend we grabbed 2 friends and plunked ourselves down with some chocolate popcorn in front of a massive screen for “Disclosure Day”, and while I give the movie a B minus, I give the overall experience an A plus. Planting things. I have a friend who is an extraordinary gardener, and I admire her seasonal bounty so much. She suggested I start small, so I stuck some rosemary and lavender in the dirt right under my office window. Every day they get slightly bigger, and it feels like hope. This book by Peter Gabriel’s company. His songs are sacred music to us GenXers, and his amazing nonprofit is working to further the healing power of music. Science-based but also full of anecdotes, I’ll be sad when I finish it. This tiny, salty, crunchy snack. I don’t know. It just works. Being offline with friends. I guess it’s called, “hanging out, 90’s style”? We put our phones away and look each other in the eye when we talk and laugh. Sometimes things get quiet and we enjoy the silence. It’s soothing to synchronize this way. Bird sanctuaries. We have a ton of them in the Pacific Northwest, and they’re open year round. I like to sit in the middle of our local and close my eyes, and let the birdlife music take me away. Find yours here. This record from 1992. The melodies are unexpected but gorgeous, and the songwriting is top-notch. I listen on Sunday nights when I’m cooking, and it re-sets me for the week. Our local Mexican restaurant. Every city has them, scattered around various neighborhoods. Ours is run by a Mexican family of (mostly) women who don’t accept any nonsense. Their food is simple and delicious, and always con mucho amor. We’ve been going there a lot, and each time is comforting.

That’s all I can offer today. You are wonderful and I appreciate you. Don’t forget to take the survey!

Start Survey

Leave a comment