The witchy megalithic stone circles of Dartmoor National Park.

Womancake’s current quarterly theme is, “The Little Things.” Enjoy this original piece from Eleanor Anstruther , which inspires us to adopt a more joyful mindset about The Big M!

The menopause is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s given me a clear sense of identity, a certainty of purpose, an awareness of my mortality such that every minute is precious, an ability to hold boundaries, and a release from the psychological and physical domination of the male gaze; in short, it’s given me freedom. And energy. I’ve now got so much of it, which goes to show how sapping those cultural conditions were; the youthful fuzziness of not knowing who I was, the young adult doubt at which direction to go in, the willingness to put others first that hormones and society insisted on irrespective of if its alignment with my interests. Also, there was the goddamn exhausting trial of being physically pleasing. Good lord, no wonder I was tired, no wonder I felt like a failure, like the world impossible, and I may as well give up. And then the menopause happened and hey presto I’m back, perhaps fully embodied and in my right mind for the very first time, owing nothing to no one, my life now my own.

I recognize I had a pretty easy time of it. Yes, my skin is sagging, my hair is turning grey, my body has changed shape, I’m less horny. I had six months of What The Actual Fuck when I couldn’t be bothered to go running anymore, had the odd hot flush, became fixated on the past, and wrote a memoir. I could list the things I do and don’t do that have made it easier for me, but that will make it sound like my experience was all my doing, and by implication, your hard time is your fault, so let’s not do that. Every woman knows the work is hers alone, there is no generic fix, the menopause isn’t something breaking but an end of one life and beginning of another, and we each must find our way through the maze. Instead let’s talk about the little things that haunt and heal, that trip and guide, that have stayed with me as I’ve strived, and those that I’ve left behind.

I recently had new author shots done, a confronting experience at the best of times, but this time, undeniably made more so by the appearance of my jowls, which no amount of pulling my face back in the mirror will persuade to go back to where they came from. They’re here. They’ve come to stay. Hello jowls. Who was it who said you can either look old or weird? Joan Rivers. I had to look it up. I always have to look it up despite it being one of my favourite quotes of all time. Yes, the menopause has stolen my brain and replaced it with one incredibly focused, yet bizarrely forgetful, and stolen my face and replaced it with my mother’s. God damn it. My ManPerson, in a rare moment of cold-blooded decisiveness said, in answer to my question, that if I ever did anything irreparable to my face he’d leave me. I think I loved him more at that moment than at any other time in our relationship so far, and I’m not a very demonstrably loving person, so that says something.

The photos came back and they’re beautiful and I look my age and, here’s the healing bit, I point blank refuse to beat myself up for wishing I looked younger. No way sister. That little habit is over. We’re not buying it. There used to be a time when every interaction, and I mean every, and that included the ones with myself, was followed by a mental diatribe of what I’d done wrong. That is over. It is done. Now when the voices creep back I say, internally, No. We’re not having that. I’m firm with it. As my friend Sam said, those voices are welcome on the bus, but they’re not driving. And if they make a fuss, they’re welcome to get out. I like that.

Then there’s health. A few weeks ago, and it reached a crescendo at a lunch party I was throwing, I trapped a nerve in my jaw. The pain was unholy. Trigeminal neuralgia, look it up. Since the menopause I have become embodied, the very opposite of the dissociative state in which I lived my life. The good news is, I’m here. The bad news is if I don’t take care, it hurts. I’d been burning the candle at both ends. I’d over-egged the pudding rushing from my 5am desk to dinner an hour’s drive away and home the same night, not enough sleep, caffeine pills and coffee and oh Lord, what began as a twinge became a full blown only ice will save me horror as I tried to serve pear and pistachio cake to dear friends gathered. A Sunday osteopath, who looked like he’d stepped through the veil of middle earth and turned out to be a paid up member of a live fantasy role play society, clicked me back in place and for a week I could hardly eat for the glass jaw that had replaced my own. Yes, on this side of the menopause sea, looking after myself is paramount, it’s no wonder that the question what are you taking finds its way into most conversations when women meet.

Talking of which, I spent a few days last week on Dartmoor visiting a dear friend. Three of us walked that magnificent place, laid our bodies upon the fallen stones of a megalithic circle, made witchcraft without speaking, opened our arms wide to the sky as we crossed bridges over rushing rivers, searched for mushrooms (it’s that time of year), came home to my friend’s sloping cottage, socks wet (when will I remember those boots have a hole in them?), and talked, talked, talked until we remembered we really should go for supper in the pub nearby, where we ate pie and mash and talked more. The easy charm of it, the intertwining of our pasts that link us with such love, the sheer and unassailable value of our friendship, these qualities I have come to revere, to know are the values that keep me well. Not everyone in my life has made it through the menopause with me and I’m grateful for that stripping away, the room it has made for the new, the space I have for the old. In this age there isn’t time for those we secretly don’t like, who unnerve us or make us mad. Enough is enough. Life is too short.

Which brings me to my horse, and the little things that please me about him. Kissing his velvet nose. Knowing he understands every word I say. Taking off his shoes because who said horses have to spend their whole lives carrying those great clod-hopping irons around? Questioning everything because as I grow older, roles and constructs become apparent where formerly I believed this was just the way life is. Not settling for things that bug me like the headline that menopause is shit and you’re going to have to suffer, that this sudden upsurge in righteous anger is wrong and unpalatable and must be suppressed; back in your box, love, you’re making too much noise, it’s not attractive – No. A thousand times over. If I don’t agree I don’t buy it. And if I don’t want it, I won’t have it, and if I know it’s true I don’t care how many people tell me otherwise.

And for the record, if at this age you’re not in a state of outrage for the injustices we’ve suffered, your heart blown open to the sky, I suggest you read that sentence again. Yes, I’m full of fire, and grateful for the small things like Anne Lamott who pointed out that No is a complete sentence. Believing myself absolutely, especially when it comes to standing my ground, like when my ManPerson, in a recent altercation, said I wasn’t giving him enough. My early life trauma wanted to slip into Men take my life away so that I could go play in the sand box with Women are unsafe. Instead I went with my gut, which said this is a game I no longer want to play, we are better than this, and here we are, crawling out from under the wreckage of an argument, prepared to love each other beyond the habitual sabotage. The menopause has given me certainty, and made doubt an ally rather than cause for concern; I doubt it’s all him, I’m certain it’s 100% both of us.

My gender-fluid child read Atomic Habits recently, a book that’s all about incremental change, little by little, inch by manageable inch and this, to me, is the menopause. A rush of fire and reshaping of the landscape followed by systematic shifts in how I live now, a day by day redesign of this precious life that is mine.

Leave a comment

Share