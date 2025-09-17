(This woman is not me, but I feel this good after I work out!) Hello to our readers in 28 countries around the world! I’m Womancake’s Editor-In-Chief, Alicia Dara. Like most of the midlife women I know, I’m out here doing all kinds of research and self-education about this intensely transformational part of our lives. While there is still a dearth of medical and scientific information about what’s happening during our perimenopausal experience, there are occasional medical breakthroughs that benefit us in other ways, and today I’m sharing three that have caught my eye lately: (as always, consult your own healthcare providers before adopting any of these things):

Alzheimer’s can likely be prevented, and maybe even reversed, with a simple mineral supplement. I know, I know!! I couldn’t believe it either, but a recent study shows: “...For the first time that lithium occurs naturally in the brain, shields it from neurodegeneration, and maintains the normal function of all major brain cell types. The findings — 10 years in the making — are based on a series of experiments in mice and on analyses of human brain tissue and blood samples from individuals in various stages of cognitive health.” Its full name is lithium orotate, and you can get it on Amazon. Read the entire article in the link above!

“Broken Heart Syndrome” can be improved with regimented exercise and therapy. I don’t know about you, but just the thought of losing my Hubs, and my other close peeps, makes my heart feel pretty bad. The loss can be so great that it can actually cause a heart attack, but now there’s a way through via a specific protocol of talk therapy and light exercise. What can’t exercise improve? Speaking of which….