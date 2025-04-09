Jenny in front of the New York City Library, 1985.

Books and traveling have always been closely associated in my mind. Reading is a sort of bodiless travel that I latched on to early in my life. Whenever I was somewhere I didn’t want to be, whether it was trapped in my room on a rainy day or stuck in a boring class, I could always count on a book to transport me elsewhere. Once I started working, I would pick up my current paperback in a break room and get away from it all in fifteen minutes. When I moved to New York City, I quickly learned to always carry a book to remove myself from the clatter and roar of my daily subway commute.

It was there, in 1985, in my apartment in Long Island City that sat across the East River from Manhattan, that I discovered A Gift From the Sea by Anne Morrow Lindbergh. The summer sweltered and shouted outside my window but once I opened that book, my neighborhood and my worries disappeared. Instead, I was wandering along a quiet empty beach, picking up shells and musing on life. Knowing little about her life and even less about my own future, I simply walked the shoreline with her, absorbing her clear bright prose like fresh water. I read the book twice, cover to cover, then pressed it on friends, always buying another copy. At Strand Books I found a biography of her. After carrying Charles Lindbergh, Anne Morrow had become an accomplished pilot, copilot, radio operator, and the first female glider pilot in America. She and her husband were quite famous and then rather infamous (because of their pro-Nazi stance) and they disappeared for years. She published A Gift From the Sea at age 50.

Harriet Doerr published her debut novel, Stones for Ibarra, at the age of 73. I found the book in 1990 at the tiny, charming Libreria El Tecolote in Todos Santos, no doubt recommended to me—both the store and the book—by my friend Mary Shroyer, doyenne of all things literary in Baja. I’d begun, by then, to write some myself—turning journal entries into essays, poems, and even short stories. I was still far from imagining turning those stories and essays into a book, but the inspiration was definitely there in Harriet’s pages. She captured the free-falling feeling of being the new face in a tiny village she described as “no more than a shard chipped from the rock face of eternity” and “a town of a hundred burros.”

Harriet was born into wealth and privilege in Pasadena in 1910—I was born to neither many years later, at the hospital named for her grandfather, Henry Huntington, who also bequeathed us the must-visit exquisite library and gardens that bear his name. Harriet spent her life in California, except for the years she spent living in a small remote mining town in the mountains of Mexico with her husband. I have lived much of my life in the Golden State as well, except for the years I spent living on a small boat, sailing Baja California’s Sea of Cortez with my husband. Perhaps all this synchronicity resonated with me, but I fell hard for her book, reading it three times; I happily passed it on to a friend while mourning its loss.

Jenny reading in the berth of her sailboat, with an issue of her magazine, and on Baja Beach.

While living in Baja in 1999, I met Judy Goldstein Botello, a doctor whose book The Other Side: Journeys in Baja California, had been published by Sunbelt Publications, and was so inspired by hearing her speak that I had to introduce myself. She answered my many questions with good humor and an enduring friendship was born. Her book is a series of romantic travelogues about a midlife woman like herself exploring the peninsula and falling in love with a Mexican man, but The Other Side is a novel, not a memoir. (I came to know Judy’s witty and charming husband Victor well enough in the following years to know that the main character’s handsome love interest was definitely based on him.) Judy motivated me to approach Sunbelt about publishing the literary magazine I’d co-founded and edited, which I was busy marketing as creatively and cheaply as I could. That led to me being hired by Sunbelt, which was a major “plot point” in my life.

Soon after, while working for Sunbelt as their marketing coordinator, I was fortunate enough to meet Catherine (C. M.) Mayo and thrilled to read her Miraculous Air: Journey of a Thousand Miles through Baja California, the other Mexico, in manuscript form. By then, I had begun thinking of my own writings as being the seed of a book, and now I had another vision of what such a work could be. Miraculous Air is many things—a bit of personal memoir, a smattering of history, and some modern myth-making, all of which is fitting for a place like Baja, which fits into many categories, or into no category at all. The stories hang together loosely but the narrative sweeps you aloft from the first pages and carries you to the end of the book, like the small planes that inhabit its pages.

Perhaps more importantly to my life at that time, C. M. Mayo was already intent on becoming something I had not known of up to that point, a blogger who interacted with her audience online as well as on the printed page. She and I talked about living childfree, about being a woman in a man’s world, about blogs and author domains and speaking opportunities and so much more. She opened my mind about how authors could live and interact in this new connected world, and how I might as well, one day. My mind caught fire and I couldn’t wait to get home from work each day to log on and connect with other writers and readers.

Now I am living that imagined online interconnected life of an author, with my own Substack, and my memoir about my life in Baja in 1990 came out in 2023. Another book published that same year about traveling in 1990—this time it’s a midlife woman on a solo around-the-world trip—is When Your Heart Says Go: My Year of Traveling Beyond Loss and Loneliness by Judy Reeves. Judy is a force of nature who has had a dozen interesting jobs, but is now chiefly a writing teacher, mentor, and self described “provocateur.” When Your Heart Says Go basically tells the story of how she, recently widowed at age 50, took off to England, France, Greece, Russia, and India, among other countries and how she became who she is now. At age 80, Judy inspires me, through her Substack and in person, to keep writing, teaching, learning and traveling. Any one of these incredible books could inspire you to do the same.

Leave a comment

Share