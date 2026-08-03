Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
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Love this! I embrace a sense of abundance of money not a sense of lack. Lack creates lack, in my opinion.

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