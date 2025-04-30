For many years now, I’ve felt almost bruised by the strength of their kindness. It comes at me in myriad ways, big and small, whenever I return to my hometown: strangers reaching out their arms to scoop up groceries that have fallen from my bag, returning them with winks and warm smiles. Or handing me a Kleenex when I’m crying in the movie theater, prompting a ferocious dampening of new tears. Or giving up multiple seats on the bus when I’m with my friend’s children and their motion sickness needs tending. So much care rendered so effortlessly. Each time I visit it comes back to me, and each time I leave it seems like a precious dream.

Over the past few days friends here in the US have asked me how I feel about what happened last weekend at the Lapu Lapu Day event. There is only one metaphor that makes sense: Vancouver is my Alderaan, a peaceful place with no weapons, or at least relatively few. I would be lying if I said that I never expected anything like this to happen there. During the past thirty years of living in the US I have learned that one of the unfortunate effects of mass media is that it can lead to mass murder, as so-called “copycats” take inspiration from the widely publicised crimes of others. That is not to suggest that media censorship is the answer, obvious exceptions notwithstanding. The necessity of a free, open press is one of many deep values that I learned in Canada.

I have US citizenship through my parents, and I’ve lived here for more than 30 years. But at my core I am robustly Canadian. I hate guns and won’t go near them. I’m polite to wait staff in restaurants. I give up my seat to old people on the bus. Whenever a friend experiences the loss of someone they love, I reach out and let them know I’m here.

I know these actions to be effective at the level of community care and respect, and even love, and I learned them in Canada. The only thing I can say with any certainty about Vancouver’s healing process after such an earth-shattering catastrophe is that it will come with Canadian kindness, which is something I wish everyone could experience. Though of course, nothing and no one can make up for such a devastating loss. There are some kinds of grief that break us for a long time, and all we can do is learn to shine through the cracks.

In any case, my love and support goes out to the citizens of my hometown, and my home country. By the way, I’m proud of you for just now electing a Prime Minister who will likely be a powerful foe of you-know-who, and I’ll be rooting for your continued resistance. You inspire me every single day, and I haven’t forgotten what you taught me. If anything, I’m holding it closer than ever.

Most of the victims of the Lapu Lapu incident were families with children. This link contains a list of GoFundMe sites where you can donate to help them:

DONATE

