So glad you got to visit our beautiful neighbors in Victoria! 🇨🇦 💚💙

Being in a sailboat, I don’t blame you for waiting. No one wants to see Mr. Floatie* on their way in…

As a Seattle resident, it’s been my pleasure to visit often. It’s familiar enough to be very relaxing, but you’re absolutely not in the US. Bliss.

In fact we were deep in the center of The Empress Hotel, showering at 8am on May 18, 1981. Later that day our bus driver to the Butchart Gardens said he had heard a big noise that morning and had thought it was from a local shooting range. No, Mt St Helens had blown up! WHAT???

The sound had bounced on the waterways right up there! It was an agonizingly slow trip home on the classic ship: no news. We then immediately hit a tavern with a TV to see favorite fishing holes on the Toutle River that had become roiling hells of the lehars of rock, mud, ash and homes roaring down the river and taking out bridges. Unforgettable. Geology got real that day and has been a fascination ever since.

*https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/victoria-sewage-plant-1.5867582

Victoria / Vancouver Island is a pretty magical place! Best high tea I ever had was in Butchart Gardens - Enjoy!

