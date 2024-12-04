We know that, like us, you’re probably feeling despondent about what will happen to the status of women during the upcoming political era. But did you know that from 2019 to 2023, the number of new women-owned businesses in the US grew to almost double those owned by men?

Economic power is a crucial part of women’s autonomy. Gifting season is a great opportunity to shift our consumer habits to a more conscious mindset, and put our money where it can make a real difference in the lives of women everywhere.

We want to add to your list of woman-owned businesses, so we’re sharing some of our favs. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard, just grab the list and get going!

First up, our Travel Columnist Jennifer Silva Redmond loves a fantastic book store with a great selection of excellent and unique titles (check out her selections in the pics below):

“Sunbelt Books is owned and run by four women who've spent many decades in publishing. They carry 1000s of books on everything related to California, the Southwest US, and Baja. Find gifts for everyone: gorgeous coffee-table books; plant, bird, and animal guides; herbs and natural medicines; native pottery and baskets; rare gems and minerals; and fun and educational children’s books. Many discounts too.” www.sunbeltbooks.com

Jenny's celebrated memoir is, "Honeymoon at Sea" and you can get it online at Sunbelt!

Will you share your favorite woman-owned businesses with us in the comments?

