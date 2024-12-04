Woman Owned Gifts Forever! (Part 1)
This month the Womancake staff is sharing our favorite women-owned gifts for everyone on your list!
We know that, like us, you’re probably feeling despondent about what will happen to the status of women during the upcoming political era. But did you know that from 2019 to 2023, the number of new women-owned businesses in the US grew to almost double those owned by men?
Economic power is a crucial part of women’s autonomy. Gifting season is a great opportunity to shift our consumer habits to a more conscious mindset, and put our money where it can make a real difference in the lives of women everywhere.
We want to add to your list of woman-owned businesses, so we’re sharing some of our favs. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard, just grab the list and get going!
First up, our Travel Columnist loves a fantastic book store with a great selection of excellent and unique titles (check out her selections in the pics below):
“Sunbelt Books is owned and run by four women who've spent many decades in publishing. They carry 1000s of books on everything related to California, the Southwest US, and Baja. Find gifts for everyone: gorgeous coffee-table books; plant, bird, and animal guides; herbs and natural medicines; native pottery and baskets; rare gems and minerals; and fun and educational children’s books. Many discounts too.” www.sunbeltbooks.com
Check out Olefactory House located in Port Townsend and Seattle. Sustainably made, ethically/locally sourced scents for body and home.
I recognize that not everyone is able to tolerate fragrances / scents but they are amazing women. Great background stories too.
https://olfactoryhouse.com/
One more for you! I helped launch Eat Local First and the WA Food & Farm Finder in 2020. If you're looking to support women owned farms and food businesses in WA state, this is a great resource. https://eatlocalfirst.org/wa-food-farm-finder/results/?_diversity=woman
You can also search other diversity indicators.
Plus, their annual Holiday Food & Farm Finder is a great resource! https://eatlocalfirst.org/holiday-food-farm-finder/