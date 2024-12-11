Does someone in your life need a glow-up? Or is it you?

This month our staff is on a mission to help you source fantastic woman-owned gifts for everyone on your list.

Our celebrated Beauty Editor Shannon Park/Gotham Goddess is serious about the products she picks for her devoted clients, and we’ll let her take it from here (check out her fav foodie gifts at the end!)

“Danessa Myrick’s Beauty is a cosmetic company that offers gorgeous textures, colors, and long-wear solutions to your makeup needs. For a light-weight, not-too-heavy finish, try the Glow Serum and then follow with Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint. If you want to gift something really useful, anyone would want the My Yummy Brush Collection: Starter Edition! This complete brush set would round out anyone’s brush collection or jump start someone who is just beginning their makeup journey.

If beautiful skincare is a safer bet for the people on your list,Le Mieux makes astonishingly gorgeous skincare. I recommend the Iso-Rose Mineral Toning Mist. Get the cute 2oz. Size and pair it with the Bio-Cell Rejuvenating Cream.

To review my picks from Image Skincare, here is a video I shot for the company. A lot of GREAT suggestions in that video for practically everyone on your list.

Let me pivot away from beauty and focus on another passion of mine: FOOD. I just started ordering tinned fish from Fishwife. When I tell you I have never had anchovies that tasted as good as these do! I love their collaboration with Fly By Jing (another woman-owned condiment company). The smoked salmon with chili crisp is delicious and would impress any foodie in your life.”

Will you share your favorite woman-owned businesses with us in the comments?

