Big news, I finally did it: I watched “Jeanne Dielman.” There are movies that you hear people talking about, people that you trust and respect. You want to know what they know, to see the world the way they do, and watching the movies they love is one way to do it. Some of these movies are fun, easy romps that surprise and delight you in equal measure. Some are slower and more somber, but they reward your sustained attention with a thick, juicy plot.

Then there’s “Jeanne.” In case you don’t already know, it is a three and a half hour movie about a woman who does basically nothing. Then, on an ordinary day just like any other, something wildly discombobulating happens to her, and she begins to lose her sense of perfect control and discipline. As the next day goes on, she can no longer deny her inner turmoil. When the same thing happens again, it quickly becomes so overwhelming that in the end she can see only one way out.

Even though I had read about the ending, I actually gasped out loud when it happened. It is so shocking that I felt as if a nightmare had hijacked the story. This is a masterful trick that forces you to re-examine everything that came before, and there is much to ponder. Ultimately we are meant to understand that the act of violence Jeanne commits at the very end of the movie is actually part of a spectrum of behavior that has been growing subtly but increasingly more strange as the story progressed up to that point.

The careful domestic routine that Jeanne has created for herself and her teenage son, which she enacts with elegant hands and an iron will, is in fact a complex and urgent survival strategy, borne of dire necessity. She must perform it over and over in order to make the best of her circumstances, which are extremely meager. But the film also implies that Jeanne must continue her rituals in order to hold herself together, to contain the intense pressure of her inner world.

Despite being just 24 years old, the writer and director Chantal Ackerman knew the statement she wanted to make with every single frame of “Jeanne.” It was 1974, and Second Wave Feminism was reaching its peak, yet so much about women’s lives was still hidden from view. Ackerman wanted to reveal the true social, financial, and political consequences of many women’s continued oppression inside the very domestic environments that were supposed to protect them. To paraphrase Margaret Atwood, Ackerman wanted to highlight the difference between the “freedom to” that feminists were calling for, vs the “freedom from” that domestic spheres were ostensibly providing for women.

Jeanne is caught somewhere in between, in a liminal yet stifling space. The length of the film, and its spare shooting and editing style of minimal camera movement and perspective, are designed to keep our focus squarely on Jeanne’s situation. As she moves through her domestic interior and exterior spaces, doing typical and atypical things, we are meant to observe her closely. She doesn’t speak much throughout the entire film. But her face, body, gestures and the environments that surround her are all of paramount importance.

I actually watched the entire film twice in one week. It seemed like the best way to pay respect to a monumental work of feminist art, especially given everything we’re now living through in this country, a time when the rights and freedoms of women everywhere are being rolled back. In watching the film a second time I tried to give Jeanne, and everything she represents, the attention it deserves. In doing so, I saw something I’d missed the first time.

It was the other women in Jeanne’s world, the ones she encounters during her daily routine. The cafe owner she meets on the street, the shop owner who helps her source buttons for her son’s coat, even the neighbor who who is heard but not seen as she drops off her infant son for Jeanne to babysit, all get through to Jeanne in some way. She seems genuinely present, even relaxed, if only for a moment. These encounters are brief, but powerful, and it took me a while to understand why.

Although the characters speak to each other in formal French, the kind that keeps someone at a distance out of respect for their privacy, the women look right into each other’s eyes. It is as if they are staring at each other over the edge of a high wall, drinking in the details. They are giving each other the attention that society won’t give to them. Jeanne’s face opens up when she meets each one, her eyes become luminous and her smile is genuine. These are, in fact, some of the only moments of relief from the blank but unyielding expression she wears during the rest of the film. She certainly doesn’t offer her true face to any of the men in the story, not to the male banker, nor her johns, nor her own son.

The echo of relief that I felt during Jeanne’s meetings with women reminded me that we can make a difference in each other’s lives, even if it feels small. Small things add up. Think of the women you love most, and notice how quickly your mind summons the details of their faces, the sound of their voices. If we deepen this practice for each other, and do it with intention, no one can render us invisible. If we look into each other’s eyes, we are still here, still powerful. I can hold your gaze for a long time. If I look away, it’s only so I can let you sink into my soul.

