Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SJ Chiro's avatar
SJ Chiro
1d

Alicia, you have hit the nail on the head. I love, love, love that you watched this film, even though the description is so off putting to most people, and that you were able to let it in to your heart and spirit . This film is so powerful. It was a gut punch to me the first time I saw it. Chantal Ackerman is such an interesting, fascinating filmmaker. Have you seen her documentary LETTERS FROM HOME? From what I understand Jeanne D. was very much inspired by her mother and women of that generation. She was extremely close with her mother. When her mother died she spiraled into a deep depression which most likely contributed to her demise... I digress, but I'm so excited that you're bringing up this film and all that it revealed to you. Truly, we see each other, thus we are not invisible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
Catherine Hiller's avatar
Catherine Hiller
1d

Lovely, deep writing. Although the film is not one I would ordinarily watch (three and a half hours and nothing happens!), now I will seek it out. You have persuaded me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture