With the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, healthcare and health insurance, or lack thereof, is on everyone’s mind.

I once worked for a subsidiary of a UHC competitor; we specialized in helping families on Medi-Cal. Though I didn’t approve or deny claims, we had limited resources to support those in need: diapers for babies whose families didn’t have money to buy them; dental kits with toothbrushes, floss and toothpaste. My job was connecting our clients to community and government resources that could help them get and stay healthy, manage their illness, and help them find a job or stable place to live.

Yet when it came time to help my mother with her eldercare, this work experience didn’t help me navigate our byzantine healthcare system.

As I navigated care for my aging mother with two of my eight siblings, I experienced the same frustration, anger, helplessness and hopelessness that countless others do when dealing with the healthcare system. As I shared my story with other family members, friends and acquaintances, they told me similar stories of their own: hours on the phone with one agency, only to be told to call another. Once they reached that agency, they were then told to call the other one back. Or getting one answer from one representative and an entirely different one from another.

For my family the process included getting my mother, who was barely coherent and vocal by then, to give her permission to share her healthcare data with us. She also needed to provide her full name, birthdate, and social security number to the agent on the phone. We had to prompt her with answers, but only her voice was authorized.

Trying to sift through the type of insurance she had (What’s the difference between Medicaid, Medi-cal and Medicare? Can you have more than one?) and what they each provide, and working with the plan administrator, the caretakers (doctors, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists), plus the additional allowances, like In-Home Support Services and pharmaceuticals, that she was eligible for was exhausting for all of us.

Then we were onboarding care after a hospital visit. We had to add an agency for physical therapy, and another for nursing services for weekly check-ins. We also had to request more approved hours for her providers.

During this time we had to negotiate with my mother to cooperate with the PT provider and nurses. She wanted to do this, but not that. She liked this person, not that. Whomever didn’t have to stick a needle in her or take her blood pressure or make her stretch and move her body was okay.

Managing her healthcare would have been exponentially easier if we had done it before she was in severe decline. Ironically, she wouldn’t give up control to us then; she wanted to call the shots while she still could. But that made it much harder during her last days for us to take charge and manage everything.

We divided the duties amongst two of my siblings and me. I couldn’t imagine having to do it by myself. With a full-time job, a young kid and my own life to maintain, I would’ve been easily overwhelmed. I still was, even with only a portion of the responsibility. I think my siblings were, too.

Nearly every day came a new provider letter – statements, notices, requests and requirements. Then reminder calls and timesheet approvals. It was like a burial while my mother was still alive. Usually my eyes glazed over and I’d need half a day to recover. I would step away from provider calls, my siblings’ texts, and all of the paperwork for a few hours, so I could have the space to process it all, along with my own thoughts and feelings about it.

Even in the midst of mourning the impending loss of my mother, there was no relief from putting the puzzle of her healthcare together. Though I was able to step away from the sadness and despair of her imminent death, the mental burden of how to take care of her while she was still here didn’t desist.

There were days when I was in limbo, waiting for decisions to make on her behalf, then days when I needed to take action on every request to get her what she needed. She would not have been able to do this on her own, so in one way, taking on this burden felt like a way for me to help my mom finish out her days with dignity and without worry. But it shouldn’t have been so hard.

Navigating the healthcare system on my mother’s behalf was an important lesson in some of the do’s and don’ts when faced with this type of challenge. I also realized that each of us needs to step up and take charge of our own path through the healthcare maze, so that we can make it easier on our loved ones when our time comes.

Here are few things I learned you should do now, before things become urgent:

Educate Yourself - Learn what your (or your loved one’s) benefits are, whether from an employer or the government. Understand what they cover and what they don’t. Know who your plan and care providers are and understand every organization’s role in you or your loved one’s care. Write everything down, from conversations to whom you speak to and when, and what agency they’re with.

Make Your Wishes Known – Have a will, a healthcare directive, and/or any other official paperwork that will help you or your loved ones navigate care and what to do in the event of death. Make sure your paperwork is up-to-date and includes all required signatures, etc. Talk to your loved ones about potential scenarios to ensure they understand what you want.

Make Thoughtful Decisions – Don't make snap decisions in the moment. Take some time to think things through. If you have someone who can serve as a trusted advisor, consult them when making decisions. Unless you absolutely have no time, don’t rush.

Advocate for You or Your Loved One – We tend to think we have to do everything the doctor, hospital, agency, etc. says to do. Often, that’s not true. With my mom, we opposed decisions or recommendations not truly in her best interest. Speak up when you don’t agree with a care plan, and understand all of your options, not just what you’re told to do.

Be Flexible and Take Care of Yourself – Things can often be fluid when navigating care. What seemed to be certain one day can change the next. Remember to allow for flexibility.

Finally, remember to give yourself some grace and rest. It’s a lot to deal with for anyone, so find time and space for yourself when you feel unsure or overwhelmed.

