Hello to all our new readers around the world, and I hope you’re having a wonderful International Women’s Day celebration! It’s me, Alicia, Editor-In Chief of Womancake Magazine. I’ve always been a big believer in this event, as you can see from this pic of my old band performing at Seattle Center in 1998. Once I got onstage I could see everything in the room, and I was surprised that the venue was only half-full. I’m old enough now to understand how “uncool” it was to celebrate this event back then. I also know that history often rhymes with itself, and we’re seeing that take place right now. Things may feel dark, BUT I STILL WANNA ROCK!!

So today I’m sharing some links to truly excellent news, resources and entertainment for older women:

If you’re like me and all my friends, you’re probably asking what the hell is happening to our brains during menopause? This article sheds some light on the weirdness of our menopausal brains, and some good news to come.

In other cranial news, turns out our aging brains do much better than those of men.

Vaginas deserve life-long attention and care, especially as we go through this important phase. Here’s a recent report about new treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis, which will shock no one.

Did you know that Margaret Atwood has a Substack??

As someone with no media background who decided to up and start Womancake Magazine a few years back, I deeply appreciate this powerful documentary of Katharine Graham (above). Her father started The Washington Post, then handed it over to her husband. When he took his own life, Graham, who had previously been a homemaker, stepped up and steered the Post through extraordinary moments in history and garnered multiple Pulitzers.

My post about Drama Chicken went viral last month, and now I’ve found a new and fantastic side for roast chicken: this sauteed cabbage recipe.

Hope you find this helpful and/or enjoyable. Love to hear how you’re celebrating in the comments?

