The color always shocks me, even though it’s meant to have the opposite effect. Beige walls, carpets, furniture, even the food can be beige. Business trips at this level are hyper-beige once you get to your hotel. It’s often adjacent to the client’s office, sometimes even in the same building, and the unrelenting beigeness as you move from one space to the other makes you gravitate toward windows. Look down at something, anything with color and life. Take a breath of beige air and imagine it’s ocean oxygen, salty and crisp. Bring your lunch plate close to your face, and inhale apples, vinegar, garlic, olive oil. Close your eyes and merge with the scents, and savor while you chew. Little sparks bursting on your tongue, keeping you alert and alive.

Beigeworld can creep into your spirit and render it limp. As soon as I land in a city and get to my hotel, I dump my suitcase and immediately go for a walk outside, even if it’s late at night. I need this walk, or I can’t do my job properly. I need to feel unbound and curious, and breathe my way to a breakthrough. Often I see beigeness behind the eyes of my high-level clients, and I can hear it in their voices. My job, at least partially, is to clear out the beige so they can come through in full color. Only when they feel this difference, and see it ripple through the room, will they get the value they seek from my work. I love my job, and I wouldn’t change it. But I often have to travel through the beige slipstream to deliver my magic.

Frictionless travel is the dream, I suppose. The beigeness is meant to help business travelers avoid distractions, so they can focus on the Very Important Tasks they are here to perform. Their personal staff, who travel with them, are used to the beige and are paid to maintain its effects. The hotel’s front desk and restaurant staff have exactly the same mandate for guests. But there’s one group that is different. You might not notice them if you’ve been traveling for a long time. But they are right on front of you, pushing through the beigeness with all their might in order to survive.

They are the maids, working harder than hard for many hours at a time. Aside from the physical labor of cleaning, they also have to find time to interact with hotel guests in a bright, friendly, distinctly un-beige way. Good morning, m’am! Their voices ring out clear and colorful through the halls, then fall back silent into the hush. It starts up again whenever someone exits a room and walks past them. This massive emotional labor every single day, unpaid and urgent. Is it listed in their job description?

People usually look away from the maids, nodding curtly. Some people don’t acknowledge them at all. It took me a long time to understand why, and now that I know, it turns my stomach. In a beige hallway in Washington DC last summer, walking behind two businessmen snickering together If you talk to them they think you’ll leave a big tip. Better to ignore them and not get their hopes up!

Statistics show that there are more than three hundred and sixty thousand hotel maids in America. Their average hourly wage is $14.94. Nearly 90% of them are women, mostly older women, mostly immigrants. Think of that: these middle-aged women have come across the world to do an extremely physical job that involves biohazardous materials (made by us and the stuff we do in hotels), for an hourly wage that is appropriate for a teenager. They are also subject to extremely high rates of sexual harassment, and even those who are Union may not ever get the support they need to file claims and/or receive compensation. On top of all this, they have to deal with us trying to beige away their humanity.

Go to the ATM and draw out some cash, some twenties for fuck’s sake, and put it in an envelope. Keep it in your travel bag. Once you get where you’re going, use it to tip the maids. While you’re at it, get over yourself and respond to their greetings in the hallway. Teach your kids to be polite to them, just as they would to anyone who is making their world better.

It’s the same all over. Invisible women are literally everywhere, cleaning up the entire fucking world. Usually I will wrap the cash in a note that says something like, THANK YOU, your work is seen and appreciated! I don’t know if the maids ever read my notes, but hopefully the cash makes some kind of difference. I do know that they deserve so much better form all of us.

Who are the most “invisible” women in your work life?

