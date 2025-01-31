Hi and much love to our readers around the world! We feel it, too: it’s been a hell of a month. You’ve heard about glimmers, right? They’re the opposite of triggers, and they promote feelings of goodness and positivity. On that note, we decided to devote all of 2025 to a single theme, increasing older women’s visibility. Here are some other glimmers from our January pages, along with some recs for fun and compelling ways to spend your time and cash:
Our fantastic Beauty Editor,, wrote Womancake’s very first viral essay, “Detoxing From the Male Gaze”, and it’s every bit as good as you think!
Our Editor In Chief,, interviewed Jenn Harper, the founder of Cheekbone Beauty, who knows all about the importance of visibility, and offered Womancake readers a 20% discount on some great products.
Alicia was interviewed by the always-inspiringon her fantastic site, . This is a deep-dive into Alicia’s career history and her current day job (she does Womancake on the side, but hopefully not forever ;)
Our Travel Columnistshared an essay from her gorgeous memoir all about growing up in 1960s Venice, California.
We can report that our Music Editoris safe in LA, although the filter in her air purifier got completely full in just 4 days of smoke and ash. She and her partner are part of the musical and cultural fabric of the city. They play in a great band together, and you can find them here. ’s excellent Substack, , published a truly mind-blowing piece about the future of the ERA, and you can read all about it in our interview with Lorissa.
Some of us have decided that it’s time to stop messing around with trendy skincare and go back to old-school power products! This Estee Lauder serum is now doing God’s work on our parched winter skin (apply after cleansing and before moisturizing).
Is it too early to think of Spring? Who cares! Get out of your fleece and into this perfect button-down.
Coming up in February we’ve got an interview with Kirsten Miller, author of “the first great menopause mystery novel”, The Change. Read it now so you can be ready!
Lastly, have you seen “Conclave” yet? A direct quote from Alicia, who is a hardened movie critic: “I am STILL SHOOK from the shocking twist!”
Hi Alicia, hope you are doing well! I truly appreciate and commend your mission to elevate and champion stories of women over 40, especially now more than ever when the world needs our wisdom and mature perspectives. As I might have briefly mentioned, my memoir "The Pond Beyond the Forest: Reflections on Childhood Trauma and Motherhood" will be published on 10/07/25. (Both the "Wallaby to the Rescue" and "Bon Voyage" chapters you are familiar with are in this book.) I believe my memoir could deeply resonate with your readers and would love to discuss potentially sharing my story with you!
Conclave was frustrating and the nose breathing was INTERMINABLE, but the twist was excellent.