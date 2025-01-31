Hi and much love to our readers around the world! We feel it, too: it’s been a hell of a month. You’ve heard about glimmers, right? They’re the opposite of triggers, and they promote feelings of goodness and positivity. On that note, we decided to devote all of 2025 to a single theme, increasing older women’s visibility. Here are some other glimmers from our January pages, along with some recs for fun and compelling ways to spend your time and cash:

Our fantastic Beauty Editor,

, wrote Womancake’s very first viral essay, “

”, and it’s every bit as good as you think!

Our Editor In Chief,

, interviewed

, who knows all about the importance of visibility, and offered Womancake readers a 20% discount on some great products.

Alicia was interviewed by the always-inspiring

on her fantastic site,

. This is a deep-dive into Alicia’s career history and her current day job (she does Womancake on the side, but hopefully not forever ;)

Our Travel Columnist

shared an essay from her gorgeous memoir all about

.

We can report that our Music Editor

is safe in LA, although the filter in her air purifier got completely full in

of smoke and ash. She and her partner are part of the musical and cultural fabric of the city.

just 4 days

’s excellent Substack,

, published a truly mind-blowing piece about the future of the ERA, and you can read all about it in

.

Some of us have decided that it’s time to stop messing around with trendy skincare and go back to old-school power products! This Estee Lauder serum is now doing God’s work on our parched winter skin (apply after cleansing and before moisturizing).

Is it too early to think of Spring? Who cares! Get out of your fleece and into this perfect button-down.

Coming up in February we’ve got an interview with Kirsten Miller, author of “the first great menopause mystery novel”, The Change. Read it now so you can be ready!

Lastly, have you seen “Conclave” yet? A direct quote from Alicia, who is a hardened movie critic: “I am STILL SHOOK from the shocking twist!”

Will you share your January glimmers with us?

Leave a comment

Share