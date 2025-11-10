Womancake Magazine

Kim Holden
1d

100% agree! I also recommend the long ramp to good sex that includes flirty texting (which is like talking, right?)

And there are so many lube choices and it comes in all sizes so you can have it stashed in purse, backpack, etc.

1 reply by Alicia Dara
Jennifer Silva Redmond
1d

Yes to lube! And I'm serious about the anticipation phase too. I like looking forward to sex, like knowing my SO and I have a date for some afternoon delight (one of the perks of working from home) and my experience tells me that it helps prime the pump, too, in multiple ways. We all know the main erogenous zone is the brain, right? So thinking about having sex gets you in the mood. And we need that mental foreplay more and more as we age.

1 reply by Alicia Dara
3 more comments...

No posts

