Womancake is a magazine and media company that features wildly inspiring essays, interviews, articles, podcast episodes, roundups, visual art, and poetry by women over age 40. We believe that sharing our individual and collective experiences brings us closer together and can directly counteract harmful sexist and ageist narratives. We are deeply committed to highlighting the value of older women as a powerful social, cultural, economic and political force that is worthy of respect in every area of society. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.

Womancake Staff

Editor In Chief: Alicia Dara is a nationally recognized speech and presentation coach who has taught CEOs, Global VPs, Executive Directors and thousands of career women from around the world. Her essays on the power of women’s voices have been published in Oldster, Thrive Global, Lioness Magazine, Medium and others. Her personal Substack is Force Majeure. “Embodying wisdom means our choices are not informed by fear or shame, but by deep insights and strong inner guidance that comes from our individual and shared experiences. As we share our stories and learn from each other, we deepen our connections and come together in solidarity to push back against sexist and ageist narratives about older women. This is how we can become a powerful force that is vital and active in every part of society!”

Managing Editor: Johanna Dokken has 20+ years experience in visual design, editorial content strategy and consumer research and communications for a range of industries and organizations. Her writing has been featured professionally for publications such as Actively Northwest and Medium. As Womancake’s managing editor, she seeks to amplify the “slices” of voices of women who are barreling past 40, have stories and perspectives to share. Her identities include frazzled mom, ambitious stepparent, committed spouse, stymied daughter, all knowing older sibling, abundant advice giver and seeker, and reluctant rule follower. Her passions include art, yoga, roller skating, and exploring the greater Pacific Northwest. “We all have our own paths and perspectives. Our understanding of the world is enriched by lived experience and learning from those around us. Embracing our individual identities through stories that are celebrated and shared opens us up to continuous growth at every stage of life.”

Music Editor/ Columnist: Celia Chavez is a professional singer, songwriter and teaching artist with over 20 years experience in the music business. As a backup singer she has toured globally with P!nk, Enrique Iglesias, and Melody Gardot. As a performer she has made numerous TV appearances, including on Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” (the gay wedding episode in New Orleans) and has licensed songs to TV and film. As a performing songwriter she has released 6 original records including her latest EP under the moniker Babilonia. She currently teaches dedicated singers who want to find their authentic, powerful singing voice through lessons both online and in person at her studio in Los Angeles.

Contributing Editor: Amy Holan