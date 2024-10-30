Womancake Magazine

Home
Podcast
Submissions
Interviews
Personal Essays
Roundups: What We Love
Instagram
Archive
Leaderboard
About
This Precious Post-Menopausal Life
A message from the celebrated memoirist and author who has finally crossed over!
  
Eleanor Anstruther
8
For Husbands and Male Partners of Perimenopausal Democrats
You need to hear this.
  
Alicia Dara
6
One Story Houses
I always returned under the radar, drove past places familiar and vivid with story. What I mean by that is land-mine memory I would sneak into town into…
  
Celia Chavez
2
Kim Holden Plays In the Deep End
She's an intimacy coach and marathon runner who knows the secret to great midlife sex.
  
Alicia Dara
8
Announcing Our Brand-New Theme
Tiny but mighty!
  
Alicia Dara
7
From the Archive: The Father Wound: Parenting My Boomer Dad
Amy Holan (also known as Havi Zavi) is a Licensed Psychotherapist and writer who publishes Havizavi.com, a synthesis of travel essays, art, culture, and…
  
Havi Zavi
4
From the Archive: Today Is (Also) For Women
And here are some you should know!
  
Alicia Dara
From the Archive:Judy Reeves Thrives on Pleasure Snacks
She's a life-long writer, writing teacher, and author of an upcoming solo travel memoir with hot takes on censorship, menstruation and women's power.
  
Alicia Dara
6
From the Archive: The Guilty Pleasure of a Surprising New Life
An elegant memoir sparked post-divorce reflection for our Managing Editor
  
Johanna Dokken
2
A Presidential Prediction
If it happens, this is what I think *could* come next.
  
Alicia Dara
5

September 2024

Lost Boys and Good Men In An Insane Music World
Our Music Editor reveals what goes on once the crowd is gone and the tour bus gets back on the road.
  
Celia Chavez
13
Venice, CA: A Great Big Small World
Our Travel Columnist discovers that time is a memoirist's ===
  
Jennifer Silva Redmond
4
© 2024 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture