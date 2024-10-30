Subscribe
This Precious Post-Menopausal Life
A message from the celebrated memoirist and author who has finally crossed over!
Oct 30
•
Eleanor Anstruther
18
8
For Husbands and Male Partners of Perimenopausal Democrats
You need to hear this.
Oct 28
•
Alicia Dara
7
6
One Story Houses
I always returned under the radar, drove past places familiar and vivid with story. What I mean by that is land-mine memory I would sneak into town into…
Oct 25
•
Celia Chavez
3
2
Kim Holden Plays In the Deep End
She's an intimacy coach and marathon runner who knows the secret to great midlife sex.
Oct 23
•
Alicia Dara
5
8
Announcing Our Brand-New Theme
Tiny but mighty!
Oct 21
•
Alicia Dara
9
7
From the Archive: The Father Wound: Parenting My Boomer Dad
Amy Holan (also known as Havi Zavi) is a Licensed Psychotherapist and writer who publishes Havizavi.com, a synthesis of travel essays, art, culture, and…
Oct 16
•
Havi Zavi
4
4
From the Archive: Today Is (Also) For Women
And here are some you should know!
Oct 14
•
Alicia Dara
2
From the Archive:Judy Reeves Thrives on Pleasure Snacks
She's a life-long writer, writing teacher, and author of an upcoming solo travel memoir with hot takes on censorship, menstruation and women's power.
Oct 9
•
Alicia Dara
6
6
From the Archive: The Guilty Pleasure of a Surprising New Life
An elegant memoir sparked post-divorce reflection for our Managing Editor
Oct 7
•
Johanna Dokken
3
2
A Presidential Prediction
If it happens, this is what I think *could* come next.
Oct 2
•
Alicia Dara
8
5
September 2024
Lost Boys and Good Men In An Insane Music World
Our Music Editor reveals what goes on once the crowd is gone and the tour bus gets back on the road.
Sep 30
•
Celia Chavez
9
13
Venice, CA: A Great Big Small World
Our Travel Columnist discovers that time is a memoirist's ===
Sep 25
•
Jennifer Silva Redmond
3
4
