Hello to our readers in 28 countries around the world! OOF, it’s been a month, hasn’t it? Here at Womancake Magazine we’re working to stay grounded and calm so we can show up clear-headed for ourselves, our loved ones, and the people in our communities. Glimmers can be helpful (they’re the opposite of triggers), to promote feelings of goodness and positivity, and today we’re sharing some from our June pages, along with some of our req’s for maximum summer enjoyment:

Our Travel Columnist

wrote you a fantastic

Our Editor In Chief

wrote about

She also interviewed extraordinary politico Mary Chung Hayashi, who wrote an inspiring book for any woman interested in running for public office.

We’re fascinated by all things neuroscience-y, this book makes a great case for re-training our brains to move toward “calm, contentment and confidence.”

Our dear friend

finally released

We ordered 6 copies for all our girlfriends. Big congrats to her and our other dear friend

, who released the book on her imprint called Empress Editions, which is made by and for midlife women, to show case our wisdom and share it with the world.

Speaking of calm our favorite brand of CBD gummies and oils is 40% off right now!! (Use the code ROOTED40)

Some of us don’t wear shorts, like, ever. We prefer light loose pants like these.

Our EIC has a long torso and a long list of swimsuit brands that don’t get it, but her favorite one-piece is now available in a gorgeous melon red.

What the hell kind of music can cool you down when you’re overheated? Maybe try this sweet, soulful record by Irma Thomas and legendary band Galactic.

Something about this cherry smoothie recipe looks like it might get us through the dog days (substitute oat milk and vanilla extract if you can’t do nuts).

After a long day in the sun (wear high-level sunblock, always!!) this cooling mask soothes redness (and you can sleep with it on your face… yes, really!)

What’s your favorite cool-down summer recipe?

The information contained in this Womancake Magazine article is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests or contributors in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests or contributors. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

Leave a comment

Share