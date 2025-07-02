Hello to our readers in 28 countries around the world! OOF, it’s been a month, hasn’t it? Here at Womancake Magazine we’re working to stay grounded and calm so we can show up clear-headed for ourselves, our loved ones, and the people in our communities. Glimmers can be helpful (they’re the opposite of triggers), to promote feelings of goodness and positivity, and today we’re sharing some from our June pages, along with some of our req’s for maximum summer enjoyment:
We’re fascinated by all things neuroscience-y, this book makes a great case for re-training our brains to move toward “calm, contentment and confidence.”
Our dear friendfinally released her long-awaited MIDLIFE SEX BOOK! We ordered 6 copies for all our girlfriends. Big congrats to her and our other dear friend , who released the book on her imprint called Empress Editions, which is made by and for midlife women, to show case our wisdom and share it with the world.
Speaking of calm our favorite brand of CBD gummies and oils is 40% off right now!! (Use the code ROOTED40)
Some of us don’t wear shorts, like, ever. We prefer light loose pants like these.
Our EIC has a long torso and a long list of swimsuit brands that don’t get it, but her favorite one-piece is now available in a gorgeous melon red.
What the hell kind of music can cool you down when you’re overheated? Maybe try this sweet, soulful record by Irma Thomas and legendary band Galactic.
Something about this cherry smoothie recipe looks like it might get us through the dog days (substitute oat milk and vanilla extract if you can’t do nuts).
After a long day in the sun (wear high-level sunblock, always!!) this cooling mask soothes redness (and you can sleep with it on your face… yes, really!)
I buy Good Earth Organic decaf Sweet and Spicy tea and make some in a stainless carafe. Brew it strong, then chill in the fridge. Perfect iced tea, no sweetening needed.
Target has makeup removing face wipes that are perfect for cleaning my face of sunscreen and whatever else is on it before retiring inside for evening activities. They offer lavender scented and scent free.
And...I have a long torso, too; always knew we were sisters of other misters. But my long body is combined with short legs. Sigh. Hard to find pants that work. I miss high-waisted styles.